INEC Denies Destroying Uncollected 6m PVCs

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),has described as false, report that it was contemplating to destroy over six million uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) going back to the 2015 voter registration.

The commission disclosed this while reacting to the report in a post via its verified X handle.



The electoral body said at no time was the commission contemplating the destruction of uncollected PVCs.

“Our attention has been drawn to a newspaper report that the Commission is contemplating the destruction of over six million uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) going back to the 2015 voter registration.

“The report is incorrect. At no time did the Commission contemplate the destruction of uncollected PVCs. The public is advised to discountenance the story,” it wrote on X.