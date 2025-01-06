EFCC Fires 27 Officers over Misconduct, Fraudulent Activities

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in its quest to enforce integrity and rid its fold of fraudulent elements dismissed 27 officers from its workforce in 2024.

The officers according to a statement were dismissed for various offences bordering on fraudulent activities and misconduct.

The statement released by the Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale on Monday, disclosed that the affected staff were releifed of their appointments following the recommendation of the Staff Disciplinary Committee of the EFCC, and was ratified by the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

“Olukoyede reiterated the commitment of the Commission to zero tolerance for corruption, warning that no officer is immune to disciplinary measures. Every modicum of allegation against any staff of the Commission would always be investigated, including a trending $400,000 claim of a yet-to-be-identified supposed staff of the EFCC against a Sectional Head. The core values of the Commission are sacrosanct and would always be held in optimal regard at all times”, the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the Commission has alert the public of the sinister activities of impersonators and blackmailers using the name of its Executive Chairman to extort money from high-profile suspects being investigated by the EFCC.

According to Oyewale, two members of an alleged syndicate, Ojobo Joshua and Aliyu Hashim were recently arraigned before Justice Jude Onwuebuzie of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja for allegedly contacting a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Kaka and demanding $1 million from him for “Olukoyede to give him soft landing” on a non-existing investigation.

While stating that such characters are still on the loose seeking for victims, the anti-graft agency maintained that Olukoyede remains a man of integrity that cannot be swayed by monetary influences.

The Commission therefore urged the public to always report such disreputable elements to the Commission.

“Additionally, the EFCC is aware of moves being hatched in some quarters to blackmail officers of the Commission through unwholesome means. Suspects being investigated for some economic and financial crimes who have failed to compromise their investigators would always clutch at any straw. Such blackmailers should not be accorded any form of attention”, the statement added.