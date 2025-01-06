Divine Turnaround: Pastor Muoka Declares 2025 Nigeria’s Year of Restoration

Mary Nnah

In a prophetic declaration, General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has proclaimed 2025 as Nigeria’s year of divine restoration.

This declaration was made during the church’s highly anticipated international revival in Mgbidi, Imo State, which rounded off yesterday, Sunday, January 5th.



According to Pastor Muoka, 2025 will be a year of jubilee for Nigeria, marked by unprecedented prosperity, peace, and stability.

“This year is a year of jubilee. It is a year that this land will not experience any setback”, he declared, as he prayed for Nigeria’s divine turnaround.



At the four-day revival, themed “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done,” thousands of attendees from Nigeria and beyond gathered at the Chosen Revival Ground in Mgbidi, seeking miracles, healings, and deliverances.

Pastor Muoka emphasised that 2025 would bring restoration and transformation to Nigeria, urging citizens to serve God for uncommon rewards.



“God is looking for people to serve Him for uncommon rewards. Make yourself available for God to use,” he urged.

He also prayed for Nigeria to overcome its economic challenges and become more fruitful. “This revival is to position the land and the people for greatness, restoration, and dominion,” he stated.



The revival was marked by intense praise and worship sessions, with attendees singing and dancing to the glory of God. Fervent prayers were offered for Nigeria and its people.

As the attendees depart Mgbidi, they carry with them a renewed sense of hope and faith, knowing that 2025 holds great promises for Nigeria and its people.



With Pastor Muoka’s prophetic declaration ringing in their ears, they are poised to take advantage of the divine opportunities that the year ahead presents.

As one attendee put it, “We have experienced the power of God in Mgbidi, and we are confident that 2025 will be a year of divine restoration and transformation for Nigeria.”