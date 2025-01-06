Breaking: One Dead, Three Injured as Explosion Rocks Abuja School

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

One person was confirmed killed on the spot in an explosion that rocked a school in Kuchibiyu Community of Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Chairman Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya confirmed the incident Monday evening.

He said he saw one of the dead bodies during a visit to the scene .

According to Gabaya, the explosion occurred at a school and affected some of the students brought in few days ago by a Malam from Katsina.

” I went on a visit and the Malam said he was the one that brought them and I asked the DPO to immediately take the Malam that brought those students from Katsina so that he could interrogate him.

“But at the scene there, one person died instantly. The three other persons were rushed to the hospital.

There were four, according to what the malam said. There’s this other girl that was selling “awara”, she was selling food for the students. When it exploded it also affected her, ” Gabaya said.

When our correspondent visited the scene, emergency responders and security personnel, including police bomb disposal squad were on ground, while the injured were taken to the hospital.