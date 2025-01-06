Bauchi Gov Challenges 500 BAROTA Marshalls To Maintain Integrity, Professionalism

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has pledged his administration will never interfere in the operations of the newly established Bauchi State Road Traffic Agency (BAROTA) to maintain integrity and professionalism in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

This was as he directed the agency to establish its offices in 20 local government areas, promising not to interfere in the activities of BAROTA.



The governor explained that the establishment of BAROTA was conceived out of the urgent need to address the growing challenges of road traffic management, safety, and law enforcement in the state.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the first batch of 500 Cadets and Marshals of the agency, held at Dr. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu Square, Government House Bauchi, weekend, Governor Bala Mohammed emphasised that BAROTA was established with a clear mandate to tackle the many challenges facing road transport sector.



According to him, the agency’s functions which are wide-ranging include, traffic law enforcement, accident prevention and investigation, road safety awareness and advocacy as the enabling law of BAROTA has given powers to its operatives to arrest any person suspected of committing or having committed an offence under the law.



Others are to impound any vehicle by which an offence under the law is reasonably suspected to have been committed until the case is determined or disposed of, tow away and park impounded vehicles in designated parks.



His words: “Over the years, road accidents, traffic congestion, and general disorder on our roads have had devastating effects on our citizens. Consequently, my administration presented the Bauchi Road Traffic Agency Bill to the State House of Assembly in 2020 to enact a law to address the problem.

“Upon passing the bill into law, I assented to it which brought BAROTA into existence as a legal entity to protect the lives of road users in the State.



“Today’s occasion is indeed a landmark in our journey towards entrenching a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable road transportation system in our state. I wish to congratulate each and every one of the 500 Cadets and Marshals who have completed their rigorous training.

“Your training has prepared you to serve a new generation of leaders entrusted with the monumental task of ensuring safer roads for all road users in Bauchi State.”



He cautioned the Cadets and Marshals of BAROTA that they have been entrusted with the power to enforce the law in accordance with international best practice and therefore their duties are to serve as peace keepers, educators, and protectors of public’s safety.



Governor Bala Mohammed assured that the establishment of BAROTA is not a one-time effort as his administration remains fully committed to supporting the agency in every way possible including equipping BAROTA with modern technology and tools to enhance efficiency.



He said: “Let me assure the good people of Bauchi State that as a government, we are resolute in our vision to employ more youth to reach our target of 2000 of the cadets/marshals.

“This policy initiative is in line with our priority in human capital development through economic empowerment and engagement, especially of our teeming youth.



“I urge you to serve with integrity, professionalism, and compassion. Each life saved and each accident prevented will be a direct result of your dedication and commitment.

“Our administration will not tolerate laxity, indiscipline and abuse of opportunity, usually associated with corrupt tendency and lackadaisical attitude on the part of our youth.”



The governor then promised the agency would be allowed to operate with decency, faithfulness and strict compliance with the dictates of its mandate and policy objectives and therefore directed all local government areas chairmen in the state to liaise with BAROTA to hasten the establishment of local government offices for efficient coordination and seamless operation of the agency throughout the state.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Director General of BAROTA, Ahmed Tijjani Baba Gamawa, assured that the agency’s road marshals will operate within the ambit of the law as the training they received was of international standard, and in compliance with global best practice.