NASFAT’s Chief Missioner invited to Carter’s lying-in-State

The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Onike Morufu Abdul-Azeez, and Mrs. Sadiat Onike Abdul-Azeez, have been honoured with an invitation to attend the lying-in-state of former US President Jimmy Carter.

The Carter State Funeral Team said in the invitation letter that: “Because of your important role in President Carter’s human rights legacy, the Carter Family invites you to pay your respects to President Carter as he lies in state at the US Capitol as part of a special group.

“On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, we ask that you arrive at the South Door of the U.S. Capitol (dropped off at New Jersey and Independence Avenues or walk from Capitol South METRO) by 11:00 am. You and other distinguished guests will gather in H-137 and then be escorted to the Rotunda at Noon to pay your respects,” The Carter State Funeral Team explained.

The team however added that the invitation is not transferable.

Reacting to the invitation of Morufu to the event, NASFAT’s National Public Relations secretary, Alhaji Shamsideen Owolabi Oseni, had in a statement noted that the “rare privilege” showed Imam Onike’s pivotal contributions to human rights advocacy, a cause that defined President Carter’s enduring legacy.