NNS BEECROFT Raids Criminal Hideout in Apapa, Arrests 27 Suspected Drug Peddlers

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has carried out a successful raid on a suspected criminal hideout known as Gidan Drama, located along Malu Road in Apapa, Lagos, arresting 27 suspected drug peddlers in the process.

According to the Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, who was represented by the Executive Officer, Captain Idongesit Udoessien, the operation was executed on Saturday, April 5, 2025, following credible intelligence received on drug-related activities in the area.

“The raid was carried out on Saturday, 5 April 2025 by personnel of NNS BEECROFT following credible intelligence received by the Base on the presence of suspected drug peddlers in Gidan Drama which necessitated the deployment of Operation MESA,” he said.

The raid led to the arrest of 27 individuals—24 males and 3 females—and the recovery of various hard drugs and illicit substances. The female suspects arrested were identified as Ajike Rahime, aged 20; Padipe Olamiposin, also 20; and Ayike Yusuf, aged 21.

The male suspects include Samaili Ibrahim (21), Yusuf Danjuma (30), Hamisu Sanusi (34), Odi Yahaya (20), Adamu Umaru (23), Friday Ochoba (45), Michael Istwuo (25), Eze Frank (40), Joshua Esua (20), and Daus John (19).

Others include Musa Andrawus (34), Nwakaeze David (21), Abubakar Shamsu (24), Elisha Mark (18), Mohammed Umar (22), Bashir Abubakar (30), Nafiu Hassan (35), Akombi Dele Yusuf (34), Abdullahi Yusuf (23), Abba Usman (22), Ukasha Alhassan (29), Abdullazeez Yusuf (18), Joshua Emmanuel (21), and Justice Obasa (32).

“This successful arrest of 27 suspects and the illicit substances underscores the unwavering commitment of NNS BEECROFT to curtailing spread and use of illicit drugs among teaming youth which negatively affect their health and threaten national security,” Captain Udoessien stated.

He added that all 27 suspects, along with the recovered substances, had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and necessary action.