NAF Moves to Tackle Sudden Cardiac Death among Veterans

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has unveiled health measures to tackle sudden cardiac death among its retirees (veterans) and their families across the country.

Commander 263 NAF Reference Hospital Daura, Group Captain Emeka Ifebi, stated this yesterday while delivering a lecture on ‘Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death in Veterans as Panacea to Prolong Life and Improved Productivity’.

The lecture, organised by the NAF Base Daura, was part of activities lined up for the 2024 NAF Base Socio-cultural Activities (BASA).

Ifebi said part of the NAF measures to address sudden cardiac death among its veterans was the provision of free and regular medical services to senior citizens and their families.

He explained that the free medical service was the initiative of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, aimed at improving the health of the NAF retirees and their families.

He, however, said several predisposing illnesses such as coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, high cholesterol, obesity, hypertension, and physical inactivity may precipitate a sudden death.

He admonished the veterans to patronage the Daura NAF Reference Hospital for free regular medical checks and embark on periodic exercise which he said could help in containing the scourge of sudden cardiac death.

He said: “Sudden cardiac death is an unexpected death due to heart-related causes, occurring within an hour of the symptom onset. I therefore urged all the veterans to come to our hospital for free medical checks.

“This is an initiative of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar. It is aimed at improving the health of our veterans. The Chief of Air Staff is also committed to improving the welfare package of all the NAF veterans.”

While at the BASA event held at the Daura NAF Base Sports Ground, Ifebi said the socio-cultural event would strengthen esprit-de-corps, unity, and love among personnel and families within the NAF.

He reiterated that the annual event would also ensure continuity and sustenance of culture as well as foster harmonious coexistence among NAF personnel and their host community.

Ifebi said: “Today’s event is in line with one of the key enablers of the Chief of the Air Staff command philosophy which centres on maintaining a highly motivated force by enhancing welfare.

“Let me at this point, appreciate the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, distinguished flying star, for his unflinching support to the Nigerian Air Force personnel and their families.”