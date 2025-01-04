Wizkid, Others Shine at Greater Lagos Concert

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Popular afrobeats artistes few days ago lit up Lagos at a ceremony to usher in the New Year with electrifying performances. The event was the Greater Lagos Countdown 2025. The artistes including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Olamide, Seyi Vibez, 9ice and others, took turns to perform before an ecstatic audience.

The audience including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and other top State government functionaries were treated to an extravagant music extraordinaire. Wizkid seized the occasion to once again prove why he is loved by many.

The 34-year-old Nigerian pop star added an exciting twist to his set during the Greater Lagos Countdown to 2025 concert. Midway into the Eko show as the audience jubilated into the New Year; Wizkid started praying for his fans in his native language, Yoruba.

The multi-award winning artiste further seized the opportunity to share what he termed a “very important” message to his fans. “I have a very important message for you today, Lagos Nigeria. I want you to know that your son, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Big Wiz, Machala, The Biggest Bird. I want you to know that I am back home now,” Wizkid said.

The message sent fans wild as the singer continued his performance. The artiste had joined his colleagues, Burna Boy and Davido to perform at the End-of-the-Year party organised by Oando Plc. Like Wizkid, Burna Boy was another artiste who performed at the Greater Lagos Count Down to usher in 2025.

However, Burna Boy’s performance didn’t go the way he and his fans expected as he angrily left the stage. What would have been a complete performance from the superstar hit-maker was abruptly cut short when an overzealous fan jumped on stage.

A viral clip of Burna Boy’s performance captured the moment he walked off the stage as the loose fan managed to breach security and reach the artiste. The video showed the fan rushing towards the ‘DejaVu’ crooner, prompting the security team to intervene.

As fun seekers waited for Burna Boy’s next song, the DJ began to play one of the singer’s hit tracks, “Last Last.” But Burna Boy showed he was unwilling to continue performing by gesturing to the DJ to cut off the music and headed towards the exit. Burna Boy has been in similar scenarios in recent past.

The Grammy Award winner made headlines after he kicked a fan at an event in Lagos in 2023. Burna Boy would later explain that however well it means, such gesture by fans startles and takes him off performance mood. The Greater Lagos incident has attracted mixed reactions from fans and critics.