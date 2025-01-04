Stay in the Dark

The latest influencer trend, at least in countries like Australia that are in the Summer season, shows them getting selectively sunburnt to show strap lines. The discussion of health issues is important but maybe the young influencers might consider the cost and damages. Medical authorities are condemning this stupidity.

I have had about half a dozen pieces of skin cut out which is expensive and leaves scars. A few scars on an influencers face will decrease their earnings. There are limits to how much photoshop can do.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia