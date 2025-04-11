Air Peace Introduces Streamlined Boarding Process

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has announced the implementation of a new boarding arrangement aimed at delivering an even more seamless, convenient, and professional travel experience for all passengers.

Under the new structure, boarding will now be prioritised in the following order: military personnel, passengers with wheelchairs or special needs, and business class passengers. This initiative reflects Air Peace’s ongoing commitment to elevating service standards and fostering a new culture of care, respect, professionalism and efficiency.

Speaking on the initiative, Chairman/CEO, Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, said: “At Air Peace, we understand that time and comfort matter deeply to our passengers. This new boarding policy is designed to reduce congestion, enhance orderliness, and ensure that our customers enjoy a smoother start to their journeys.”

He explained that the new arrangement underscored Air Peace’s dedication to inclusive service. “By honouring military personnel and attending to passengers with mobility needs first, Air Peace reinforces its respect for service and accessibility,” emphasising that Business class travelers will also benefit from expedited boarding, aligning with the premium experience they expect and deserve,” Onyema said.

The development is part of a broader transformation toward a refreshed service culture. Air Peace is committed to delivering excellence at every touchpoint, from check-in to landing, and this new boarding system is just one of many enhancements underway.