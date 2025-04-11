IBEDC: Archlight Refutes Claims by 86 Gardens on Company’s Share Acquisition

Archlight Nigeria Limited has denied what it described as misleading and unfounded claims recently made by 86 Gardens Limited in a court filing seeking to interfere with the legitimate ownership and transfer of shares in the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

In a statement, the company’s management said contrary to the sensational narrative being pushed by 86 Gardens, “the facts remain clear, verifiable, and grounded in documented corporate processes and legal principles. Archlight Nigeria Limited emerged as the preferred bidder for the 60% equity in IBEDC offered by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) during a competitive bid in 2024.

“86 Gardens is the parent company of Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited, one of the unsuccessful bidders in the AMCON-led process. Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited was designated as a reserved bidder after failing to meet the bid requirements that Archlight successfully fulfilled.

“Following the announcement of Archlight as the preferred bidder, 86 Gardens congratulated the company and made an unsolicited approach to become a co-investor in Archlight (and not in IBEDC). Some of Archlight shareholders negotiated a deal with 86G Limited, but the agreement-in-principle reached was kept in escrow pending the fulfillment of terms and conditions, especially the payment of agreed fees for share transfer by 86G Limited.”

The statement further stated that despite multiple deadline extensions, 86 Gardens never made the required financial commitment. Consequently, the co-investment proposal lapsed, and Archlight’s shareholders that negotiated with 86G lawfully disposed of their shares to other interested parties in August 2024 and exited the company.

“86G later insisted the Custodian of the unfulfilled agreement-in-principle must list it as a shareholder of Archlight despite not making any financial commitment. This prompted the Custodian to convene a meeting of all the parties to explore the possibility of settling the matter. Archlight noted at the meeting that though 86G had no legal claim due to its failure to make the agreed financial payment, it would still entertain a co-investment deal acceptable to all the shareholders. 86G accepted the agreement deal reached at the meeting and promised to formally revert within one week.

“Instead of reverting on the agreement as promised, Archlight was shocked to learn that 86G had filed a suit at the Federal High Court Abuja challenging the legality of the announcement of Archlight as the preferred bidder instead of its SPV, Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited. This suit was contested by Archlight and subsequently dismissed on October 21, 2024. This effectively foreclosed any business relationship between 86G and Archlight on its share acquisition.” The statement added.