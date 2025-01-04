Running Government as Business: The Governor Umo Eno Example

Michael Effiong James





Governor Umo Eno’s administration in Akwa Ibom State is a shining example of running government as a business and this is one virtue that is indeed worthy of emulation.

The governor who is a dye-in-the wool businessman indicated from the get go that he would instill principles associated with running a business into government like productivity, integrity and efficiency.

In the last 19 months, he has been running the state as a corporate entity with the realization that the shareholders, which he insists, are the people, must have value for all monies spent and return on their investment

In his view the ROI for the people is meaningful development across the state and economic growth of the people.

With his track record in entrepreneurship and management, Gov. Eno has brought a unique approach to governance, focusing on stimulating youths to be engaged in economic money-yielding activities, reengineering moribund assets to profitability and instituting social welfare schemes.

With a well-defined economic blueprint which focuses on Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructure Maintenance and Advancement, Security Management and Educational Advancement known as the ARISE Agenda, he is consolidating past economic efforts while fostering a more vibrant, diversified, inclusive, technology-driven economy for Akwa Ibom.

He has so far shown a clear understanding of how to save cost, take tough decisions and be good steward of assets.

Nothing exemplified this approach to governance like the recently held Ministerial Briefing/End of Year Review of his administration.

With stakeholders from the organized private sector, Civil Society Organsations, representatives of the 31 LGAs, political and civil service top shots as the audience, the Governor, his cabinet and key agencies presented their scorecards and future plans.

Years back this was the preserve of Commissioners, but Governor Eno is a leader who is cast from an extraordinary mould.

Describing the exercise as the state’s AGM, Gov. Eno was there throughout the three days, taking notes copiously as comments were being made while giving clarifications and expatiating on s key points when needed, an evidence that he was on top of his game and knows his onions.

It must be said that long before that Exco briefing, Gov. Eno has steadily been deploying business principles in governance.

A few months after assuming office, he initiated the first Made-in-Akwa Ibom Fair and set up the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Centre ( Ibom LED). This centre was created to serve as an incubator that will provide training and support for the workforce needed to drive the ARISE Agenda.

Through its Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme, it has so far trained 2000 participants, with beneficiaries receiving N500,000 each as business support grant while 400 of them who are female youths would get N750,000 each.

In addition, 200 beneficiaries are being sponsored at the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre (DASAC). All these initiatives are aimed at boosting entrepreneurship, reducing unemployment, and promoting economic development.

His leadership style is characterized by a strong emphasis on accountability and no way this can be achieved without the deployment of technology. It was therefore no mistake that he established a Directorate of ICT and Digital Services.

It was why he personally witnessed the landing of 2ndAfrica’s 45,000 Kilometers subsea cable system in Akwa Ibom which when fully laid would liberalize internet access in Akwa Ibom and directly impact its GDP.

Businesses thrive on data to review their operations, make informed decisions and design the future. Indeed, data is king. In Akwa Ibom today, government programmes, projects and decisions are data driven.

Programmes such as the bursary scheme, upgrading of the social register, enumeration of groups, cash grants for home farmers and the ARISE Youth Employment portal are all digital-based. Specifically on the ARISE Employment Portal, youths would be the greatest beneficiary as employment would no longer be based on “man no man”.

For Gov. Eno, competence should be the overriding criteria for employment. In his words “ Why can’t we have our best and brightest in the civil service. Going forward, employment into the service would be through the ARISE Employment portal”.

Also, database from the portal will be used to disburse all government’s youth-focused welfare programmes. Already, 15,000 youths being the first batch, have received N50,000 stop-gap grant which would eventually reach 60,000 beneficiaries. Unemployed youths have been encouraged to register and benefit from the goodies thereof.

It is his business savvy nature that has enabled him provide loads of support for SMES. He has committed N2billion matching funds to the Bank of Industry (BOI) to provide single digit loans to traders.

Another N2billion which was to be a loan has been converted to grant also for traders. While N200 million each have been set aside for traders from Arewa, Yoruba, Igbo and Niger Delta Communities doing business in the state.

As part of his planned Townhall meeting with Akwa Ibomites across the 10 Federal Constituencies, two entrepreneurs per LGA will get N5,000,000 each as business support.

Interested entrepreneurs are to make a 2-minute video of their business: current state, staff strength, future plans, make a pitch and upload on a website that would soon be made public. The beneficiaries would be chosen through an open process. Furthermore, he is planning a Power Summit that is aimed at presenting practical steps to solving the state’s power supply problem as well as Tourism and Corporate Business Summits. While the former is to develop a masterplan to enhance the tourism potential of the state, the former is to harness and celebrate Akwa Ibom Talents across the globe.

Everyone knows how important land is to economic growth and thus, the Governor has been vigorously pursuing the takeoff of the Akwa Ibom Geographical Information Service (AkwaGIS). This project which would revolutionize land administration in the state is set for launch by first quarter of 2025.

Being a businessman who has faced tough times, he has been intentional about turning waste to wealth. This was reason for conversion of the dilapidated former Governor’s Lodge on highbrow Bishop Aboyade-Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos to the 18- Storey Ibom Towers. In Abuja, a portion of state Liaison Office located in the busy Central Business Area would soon house a 3-star hotel.

Similarly, the Uyo Convention Centre, which was conceptualized by the Godswill Akpabio Administration is also going to be completed in a move to make Akwa Ibom the numero uno destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).

Another evidence of this penchant for converting waste to wealth is the marvel called ARISE Park. This project is a testament to one man’s expression of empathy, audacity, creativity and power of vision.

From a den of miscreants and a gully erosion-ravaged ravine, he has turned the place into what may soon be adjudged the best family-themed Park in the nation, complete with children playground, a 9-hole golf course, artificial lakes, restaurants, accommodation, banquet facilities and other amenities that can compare to any such park the world over.

All serious businesses aim to be socially responsible. Little wonder that Gov. Eno has rolled out many charitable programmes such as the ARISE Compassionate Homes, where 112 have been built and handed over to the beneficiaries while work is ongoing on additional 62 units. His target is to deliver 400 homes at the end of his first term.

He also created the ARISE Free Food Voucher Scheme where vulnerable citizens on the Social Register get vouchers which they exchange for essential foodstuff. The temporary intervention programme is supervised by the Akwa Ibom Bulk Purchase Agency.

Then, there is the ARISE Elderly Care Initiative where 600 seniors chosen from across the 368 wards are given medications and N50,000 each month. This is in addition to the planned Elderly Citizens Home.

Repositioning of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP) is another example of his business mindset. Today, the state shares in all companies have been brought under one umbrella for easy monitoring, while State-owned Enterprises are getting a new lease of life. This new modus operandi is bearing fruits already

The outright purchase of two brand new CRJ900 Bombardier Aircraft for Ibom Air is another example. Now, the airline has been mandated to justify this investment by declaring profit from this financial year.

This style again came to fore with the way the state 2025 budget was prepared. Dubbed Budget of Consolidation and Expansion, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies went for budget defence and their capital projects were thoroughly scrutinized by the Governor. This method is sure to lead to better budget performance and prudent deployment of resources.

To show that he is as tough as nails and has zero tolerance for any disregard of laid down procedures, he did not hesitate to sack a Commissioner and the Managing Director of the state-owned Ibom Power Company.

Overall, Governor Umo Eno’s approach to running government as a business has shown promising results, with a focus on empowering local businesses, stimulating economic growth, and improving the quality of life for citizens in Akwa Ibom State.

James, a Journalist, is Senior Special Assistant to Governor Eno