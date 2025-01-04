Obi Visits Farotimi, Hails Activist’s Dedication to Nigeria

*Meets ex-president Obasanjo

Charles Ajunwa

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, expressed admiration for lawyer and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi.

He equally visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo to wish him a happy new year and also deliberated on issues of national concern.



Obi, who first visited the former president disclosed this on his X-handle, a social media platform.

According to the former Anambra State Governor, Farotimi remains in high spirits despite his ordeal and described him as a symbol of courage in the face of adversity.



“Since his return from the correctional center in Ekiti, I have not had the opportunity to meet with him. I was pleased to find him in good spirits and deeply encouraged by his unwavering dedication to the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“Dele Farotimi exemplifies courage in the face of adversity, consistently taking bold stands for good governance in our nation,” Obi wrote.



He also wished Farotimi a fruitful and productive year as they continued their shared pursuit of national development.

Farotimi was released after being arrested on December 3, 2024, by officers of the Ekiti State Police Command.

The arrest was linked to allegations of defamation and cyberbullying brought against him by renowned legal icon and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Aare Afe Babalola.



Babalola alleged that Farotimi defamed him in a 116-page book titled ‘Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System’.

On his visit to Obasanjo, Obi wrote, “Yesterday, I travelled from Abuja to Lagos to visit a father figure, Leader, and Former President of Nigeria, His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo, to wish him a happy new year and also deliberated on issues of national concern. Like always, I appreciate and enjoy his fatherly words of advice and kind guidance.



“President Obasanjo remains one of the leaders under whom our nation saw tremendous growth. To date, he continues to add his voice of wisdom to solving the many challenges facing us as a nation. I wish him and his family abundant health and happiness in the new year and beyond as he continues to contribute to our national development.”