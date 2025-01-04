Jetour Emphasise Customer Satisfaction, After NAJA’s Award

Bennett Oghifo

Jetour automobile has identified automotive innovations and customer satisfaction as key elements of the brand.

These attributes enabled the brand to win the prestigious award as the fastest growing auto brand in Nigeria.

The award was announced recently in Lagos at an impressive ceremony organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA).

Jetour representative in Nigeria, Jetour Mobility Services, has taken to its Facebook page to celebrate its customers for making it to happen, attributing the success to its commitment to innovation in creating remarkable driving experiences.

Jetour known for its luxury offerings is one of China’s most revered auto brands, a marque of Chery Holding Group established in 2018. It mainly produces crossovers and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

The recognition of Jetour as the Fastest Growing Auto Brand in the country is coming about a year after its introduction into the Nigerian market.

Jetour arrived in Nigeria in the last quarter of last year. And the SUVs available for this market are X70 – Liberty, X70 Plus – Elegance, X90 Plus – Cruise and Dashing.

Chairman of the NAJA Awards Organising Committee, Mr Theodore Opara, said despite being new in the Nigerian market, the brand was quickly able to secure a prominent place for itself in the highly competitive industry and received considerable attention from new car enthusiasts.

The committee, he added, had no difficulty in picking the brand as the fastest growing in the Nigerian auto market.

The name “Jetour” is a combination of the word “jet” and “tour”, which according to the automaker signifies a “convenient journey”. And its models try to depict this connotation in designs and performance.

Jetour Mobility Services said it considered the award a great honour, adding that it was a validation of its commitment to innovation and creating remarkable driving experiences.

The firm celebrates the award on its Facebook page with the following comments:

“We’re honoured to be named the Fastest Growing Auto Brand of the Year at the prestigious NAJA Auto Awards, powered by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association.

“This achievement is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and creating unforgettable driving experiences.

“A huge thank you to our amazing customers and everyone who has been a part of the journey — your trust propels us forward! Cheers to more milestones ahead!”

Jetour says its focus is to be a leader in mobility as well as provide reasonable travel solutions for individuals and families.

Its goal is to provide an excellent vehicle that demonstrates individuality for today’s young people, it adds.

As in the global market, the brand users in Nigeria are said to be an uncompromising group of individuals, unwilling to settle for less.

Jetour is not only winning in Nigeria, it is also a toast of a section of the Saudi market. One of its models, Dashing, recently won the Best Midsize Crossover Award for 2023-2024.

National Automotive Supply Company, the authorised distributor of Jetour vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced that the new and advanced Jetour Dashing won the “Best Midsize Crossover” award during the awards ceremony of the 11th edition of the “PR Arabia National Automotive Award” in Saudi.

Jetour Dashing was announced as the winner at the ceremony held in mid-November in Jeddah under the patronage of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and in the presence of several princes and VIPs, as well as representatives of regional offices of automotive brands.

