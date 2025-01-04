Bolaji Sofoluwe Bags MBE Honour

British-Nigerian business leader, Bolaji Sofoluwe, has been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her outstanding contributions to sustainable business growth, female entrepreneurship, and international trade.

The honour was announced as part of His Majesty King Charles III’s 2025 New Year’s Honours List.

This prestigious recognition underscores Bolaji’s unwavering commitment to creating opportunities and breaking barriers for businesses and entrepreneurs.



Through her works, she has not only championed innovative and inclusive growth strategies but also fostered international partnerships that have opened up new frontiers for trade and commerce.

Sofoluwe has also been named on The Powerlist, an annual list of the most influential people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage in the UK.

Commenting on the honour, she said, “Being recognised is both humbling and inspiring. This is a testament to the incredible support from my family, colleagues and the many inspirational individuals I’ve had the privilege to work with. My hope is that this will shine a light on the importance of creating sustainable pathways for business growth, empowering women, and fostering international collaborations.”

Sofoluwe is an accomplished business growth strategist with over two decades of experience in management consulting and banking across Africa and the UK. She co-founded and serves as Managing Director of ETK Group Ltd, a UK-based firm specialising in facilitating market entry and expansion for companies into and across African markets. Under her leadership, ETK Group has successfully executed projects in over 34 African countries, facilitating trade and investment worth over £1 billion in 14 years, assisting businesses in sectors such as aviation, financial services, health tech, oil and gas, agriculture, luxury, fashion and beauty, and manufacturing.