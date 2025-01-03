  • Friday, 3rd January, 2025

‘Why We’re Partnering Newstapon Five Star Sports Award’

President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Isaiah Benjamin, has  said that the umbrella body of sportswriters in Nigeria  decided to partner Newstap Communication to recognise eminent Nigerians who have contributed to  the development of sports in the country because of the integrity of the company and the personalities chosen for the award.

Newstap Communication in partnership with Sports Writers Association of Nigeria ( SWAN) will on February, 27, 2025 in Lagos,  honour five eminent Nigerians who have reshaped the country’s sports ecosystem.

Speaking on the award, he described the awardees as eminently qualified for the award  noting that no sports stakeholder in the country will question the criteria used in their selection because of the role they have played in shaping the country’s sports.

“When my administration came on board, one of our cardinal points as  critical stakeholders in the country’s sports, is to  encourage  the recognition of  those that have  contributed meaningfully to the development of the country’s sports and this award met our criteria.

“When you look at the nominees for the award, you’ll agree with me that they’re eminently qualified to be recognised. Look at what the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hycinth Alia is doing in sports infrastructural development in the state or the turnaround Bar. John Paul Edeh  has brought to the Benue State Football Association since he became the Chairman, you will agree with me that  they deserve the award.

“Also take a look at what the strategic partners of NPFL, GTI Assets Management and Trust  Limited has invested in the country’s Premier League under a space of two years and the positive effect such investment is having on the country’s football.

In the case of Hon. Kunle Soname, he needs no introduction in the country’s sports development and then Ebi Egbe of Monimichelle Facilities Construction Company, whose company is doing marvelously well in stadia construction not only in Nigeria but the entire African continent “, he stressed 

The SWAN helmsman noted that SWAN is  happy partnering with Newstap, one of the leading online medium in the country; saying that the award will serve as a reference point in future awards in the country.

