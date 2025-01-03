Sharia: Stakeholders Urge Islamic Scholars to Avoid Misinformation

Raheem Akingbolu

Islamic Scholars and other stakeholders have urged clerics who many claim to be Muftis to deepen their knowledge about Sharia before stating their position on any Islamic matters, especially in today’s age of technology many misleading preaches and messages have found their way to social media leading to conflict. The Mufti is an Islamic jurist qualified to issue a nonbinding opinion known as a fatwa on a point of Islamic law which is Sharia.

The Scholars made the call at the 16th annual Islamic International conference organized by Daaru Naim Academy for Sharia Science of Nigeria held in Lagos with the theme, “The Jurisprudence of Fatwa and its relationship with Maqasid-based Fiqh”.

The scholars urged Muslim clerics to ensure that their messages are in line with the details of the Quran and the teachings of the holy prophet Muhammad which also includes peaceful coexistence. They also called for a more coordinated efforts by ensuring that not every cleric can claim to be a mufti like it is done in many climes like Saudi Arabia to avoid misinformation.

Speaking at the event, the Conference Supervisor and Director General,

Daaru Naim Academy for Sharia Science of Nigeria, Sheikh Imran Abdulmajeed Eleha, said that the emergence of clerics misleading their followers with their Fatwa is a major challenge and all hands must be on the desk to reduce such trends.

“We saw the need to address the issue around fatwa at this year’s conference and to also curb misinformation about Sharia. It is also to ensure that Fatwa is critical that it is aligned with the fundamental objectives of sharia,” he stated.

Undersecretary, Minister for Islamic Affairs, Saudi Arabia, Dr. Awwad bin Sabti Al-Anazi, said Prophet Muhammad emphasised the importance of knowledge and urged clerics to seek knowledge to avoid passing wrong information to people, adding that in his country the government is concerned about Fatwa and scholars are regulated to avoid misinformation and incorrect fatwa.

“The responsibility of keeping the fatwa within the limit allowed by Islam is a formal responsibility between the governments and the governed. In Saudi Arabia, there is a principle of how Fatwa should be conducted and given. A body was established with the full authority of the government known as The Committee of Crown Scholars. Also, there is a grand Mufti from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is by law the body that has the right to give fatwa, especially on issues that have general implications.”

On his part, US. Delegation Representative, Bilal ElHallak, said fatwa should not be based on personal opinions and misinterpretation around it should be tackled as quickly as possible by eminent scholars to reduce the spread.

Prof. Abdulrazzaq Abdulmajeed Alaro, of the Islamic Law Department, University of Ilorin; explained that the danger inherent in allowing everybody to become a mufti to give a fatwa is one of the reasons for misinformation today.

“The theme of the conference, calls for us to reflect on the realities in our environment and it gives us an opportunity to rethink some of the steps that we have either taken or allow some people to take that are creating confusion in the midst of Muslims in each state in Nigeria.

“When we talk of fatwa, it is something that is critical to the practice of the religion because it means when people are confused or lack knowledge of what to do, they need someone to tell them, this is what is the position of Islam but unfortunately a lot of people are giving fatwa without paying attention to the fundamental objectives of Islam itself.”

Delegates at the conference came from countries around the world such as Saudia Arabia, United States of America, Oman, Algeria, Chad, Cote D’Ivoire, Congo, Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, including Nigeria.