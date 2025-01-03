Reuben Reng’s ‘Katangari Goes To Town’ to Premiere on Amazon Prime

‘Katangari Goes To Town,’ the new production from Natives Filmworks and Michelangelo Productions, will premiere on Prime Video on January 4, 2025. Directed by Reuben Reng and boasting an ensemble cast of Nollywood veterans and rising stars including Segun Arinze, Ireti Doyle, Munachi Abii, Sani Mu’azu, Bethel ‘Senator’ Njoku, and Gbubemi Ejeye, the film explores the complexities of Nigerian family dynamics, with inheritance as a central theme.

Written by Emil Garuba, the story follows Katangari (Segun Arinze), a retired police inspector turned vigilante who is reluctantly summoned to Abuja to solve his cousin’s mystery murder. This leads him deep into a web of family secrets, betrayal, and suspense. Armed with his wits, faithful rifle, and a touch of quirkiness, Katangari’s escapades are full of thrills, humour, and unexpected twists.

The film is part of the First Features Project, led by Nollywood veterans Steve Gukas and Dotun Olakunri. Launched in 2021, the project has empowered 12 young filmmakers, providing them with the training and resources to direct seven compelling homegrown narratives for theatrical and streaming platforms.

Previous works from the project include ‘Cake’ (Prosper Edesiri), ‘Love and Life’ (Reuben Reng), ‘It Blooms in June’ (Korede Azeez), ‘A Father’s Love’ (Sebastian Ukwa), ‘Kill Boro’ (Courage Obayuwana), ‘At Ease’ (Seun Richards), and ‘A Danfo Christmas’ (Sebastian Ukwa). ‘Katangari Goes To Town’ ushers in the 2025 slate of First Feature films.