Over 1000 Households in Lagos, FCT Benefit from Tinubu’s Family Food Palliatives

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has distributed food items to various women groups in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and in Lagos State as part of its end-of-year intervention to support vulnerable women and families.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the Renewed Hope Year-End Intervention program, the minister said the initiative was to cushion the effects of the current economic challenges faced by women and families.

“Today’s event, the Renewed Hope Year-End Intervention for Vulnerable Women and Families, reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mission to address the pressing needs of vulnerable groups. This initiative marks the beginning of a new era, one where no one is left behind.”

The Minister added that the intervention would be replicated nationwide as part of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to advancing the welfare of women and children across the country.

She added that as part of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Vision, “we seek to build a $1 trillion economy, and women are central to achieving this ambitious goal. By unlocking the full potential of women across various sectors, from agriculture to the creative and digital industries, we can create a transformative impact on Nigeria’s economy and society, she said.

The minister emphasized, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration is committed to expanding its mission of protecting and empowering women, children, their families, and other vulnerable groups.

“We aim to bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to safeguarding, protecting and empowering women and children across Nigeria. Women are the backbone of our society and empowering them is essential to fostering strong and resilient communities.

The Director-General of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, Dr Asabe Vilita Bashir, and National President, Defence Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs. Oghogho Musa both described the initiative as timely, commending the Ministry for addressing the immediate needs of vulnerable groups.

In Lagos, the minister who was represented by one of her Technical Assistants, Mrs Ola Erinfolami, also reiterated her determination to empower women, build resilient families and cater for the needs of vulnerable groups.

The different women groups in Lagos thanked the Minister, the President and his wife for the kind gestures, adding that the packages would go a long way in alleviating the plights of their families.

The women and the vulnerable groups expressed gratitude, pledging to ensure judicious distribution of items to the intended beneficiaries.

The FCT flag off held on December 23rd, which was followed by Lagos on December 24th 2024, strategically in order to support families during the festive season.

Lagos, Nasarawa States and FCT have now benefitted from the food palliatives that is billed for l states of the federation as announced by the Women Affairs Minister, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.