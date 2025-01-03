NAMA MD Extends New Year Wishes to Staff, Aviation Stakeholders

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Ahmed Umar Faroukhas, conveyed his heartfelt New Year greetings to the agency’s staff, airline operators, and aviation stakeholders.

In a message issued ahead of the New Year, Farouk expressed gratitude for the dedication, resilience, and collaboration displayed by everyone contributing to the success of Nigeria’s aviation sector over the past year. Reflecting on the agency’s accomplishments, he emphasized the importance of teamwork and innovation in navigating challenges and ensuring seamless airspace operations.

“As we prepare to welcome a brand-new year, this is a time for reflection, gratitude, and hope,” he said. “The past year has tested our resolve, but together, we have demonstrated resilience, professionalism, and a shared commitment to excellence. I am immensely proud of the progress we’ve achieved and the foundation we’ve built for an even better future,” he said.

Farouk particularly commended NAMA’s staff for their tireless efforts in maintaining safe, efficient, and reliable airspace management across the country. “Our achievements as an agency would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication and professionalism of our staff. You are the backbone of NAMA’s success, and I am confident that your innovative spirit and commitment will propel us to new heights in the coming year,” he stated.

He also expressed appreciation to airline operators and aviation stakeholders for their collaboration and trust in NAMA.

“Your partnership has been invaluable in upholding international aviation standards and ensuring a secure, seamless airspace for all. As we move forward, we remain fully committed to strengthening these relationships and fostering a more dynamic and sustainable aviation industry,” he affirmed.

In his message, he urged all stakeholders to embrace the values of safety, unity, and responsibility as they continue their efforts in the aviation sector. He noted that the collective contributions of everyone involved—whether on the ground, in the skies, or behind the scenes—have made a lasting impact on the industry and the nation at large.