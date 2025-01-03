Gift Orban Signs Long Term Deal with Hoffenheim 

Nigerian international, Gift Orban, has sealed a long term deal with Bundesliga football club, TSG Hoffenheim.

The 22-year-old Nigerian comes to the Kraichgau from French first division club Olympique Lyon and signs a long-term contract in Hoffenheim.

“In Gift Orban we have found exactly the fast striker with good depth that we were looking for,” says Andreas Schicker, Managing Director of Sport at TSG, adding: “Gift has repeatedly demonstrated his goal threat and his joy of playing in his previous positions, so we are convinced that his skills will give our team greater variability in attack.”

Gift Orban moved from Belgian first division club KAA Gent to Olympique Lyon in France in January 2024. There he played 21 competitive matches for the traditional French club in Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Europa League and scored five goals over the past 12 months. Before that, between January 2023 and January 2024, Orban played a total of 52 competitive matches for KAA Gent in the Belgian league, the Belgian Cup competition, the Europa League qualifiers and the Conference League.

In these games, the 22-year-old striker scored 32 goals and provided two assists.

Orban received his footballing education in his Nigerian homeland at Bison FC and was loaned from there to the then Norwegian second division club Stabæk Fotball in 2022. There he immediately became a key player, becoming top scorer with 16 goals in 22 games.

During this season he was also voted the best young player in the Norwegian second division and then also rose to the Norwegian first division with Stabæk Fotball at the end of the season.