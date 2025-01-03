Firm Unveils Drop App to Revolutionise E-hailing in Nigeria

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Sure Switch Tech, a leading technology company, has unveiled the Drop App, a groundbreaking e-hailing platform designed to empower drivers and passengers in Nigeria.

The Co- Founder who doubled as the Chief Executive Officer of Sure Switch Tech, Ugbah Chukwuma, during the unveiling in Abuja, disclosed that Drop App is an innovative online motor park that connects drivers and passengers directly, allowing them to negotiate terms and travel with ease and confidence.

Chukwuma noted: “What sets the Drop App apart is its driver-first approach, which ensures that drivers keep more of their earnings, saying Drop App is built for convenience, affordability, and empowerment. The app provides a low-cost, high-reward platform for drivers and a reliable and flexible service for passengers.”

According to him, We understand the challenges that many Nigerian drivers face, and we designed the Drop App to provide real solutions. We are committed to driving innovation, empowering communities, and creating platforms that prioritise fairness and opportunity for all.

He further explained that Sure Switch Tech is a leading technology company dedicated to creating innovative solutions that empower communities and drive growth, stating, “Today, we launched the Drop app, a platform that redefines e-hailing and transportation in Nigeria. At Trust Tech Limited, we are committed to creating technologies that address existing challenges and empower the communities we serve. The Drop app is more than just an e-hailing app; it’s an online motor park, a digital hub where drivers and passengers can connect directly, negotiate terms, and travel with ease and confidence.

“What sets Drop apart is its driver-first approach. We don’t refer to drivers as drivers; we call them our partners. We’ve chosen a different path, where no commissions are deducted from drivers’ earnings. Drivers get 100% of their earnings and pay only a flat rate of N500 for 24-hour service on our platform.

“Another key feature of Drop is the freedom for drivers and passengers to negotiate ride prices directly. We ensure transparency, fairness, and mutual agreement. The Drop app is built for convenience, affordability, and empowerment. It enables drivers to scale their business and support their families. For passengers, it’s a low-cost, high-reward platform that guarantees value for money. It’s a reliable, flexible service that accommodates their preferences and budget.”