EeZee Conceptz’ Labisi Debuts Album

EeZee Conceptz Global has announced the release of the highly anticipated debut album of its artist, Labisi. Titled ‘Ifeoluwa,’ the album is a follow up to her critically acclaimed EP ‘Joy Has Come.’

In the 11-track ‘Ifeoluwa,’ the artist born Olabisi Anuoluwapo Esther, and famed for her soulful voice and unique fusion of indigenous Yoruba sounds with contemporary gospel music, takes her listeners on a soulful journey that celebrates God’s enduring love, faithfulness, and the transformative power of worship.

Produced by Elijah Adekunle, CJ Obassey, and EeZee Tee, the album delivers a perfect balance of traditional and modern sounds.

As part of the album journey, Labisi has shared a music video for one of its standout tracks, ‘Ire De.’ Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, the video encapsulates the beauty and joy of the song, which speaks of divine blessings and the fulfillment of God’s promises.

Since signing to EeZee Conceptz Global in 2023, Labisi has quickly become a rising star in gospel music, and ‘Ifeoluwa,’ according to the recording label, is set to elevate her presence in the industry even further.

The album and ‘Ire De’ video are now available on major streaming platforms from January 3, 2025.