Affordable Petrol: Ardova, Heyden Join Dangote Refinery in Bulk Purchase Agreement

Peter Uzoho





Two prominent players in Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector, Ardova Plc and Heyden Petroleum, have entered into a bulk purchase agreement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The move, according to Dangote Industries Limited, is propelled by the economic relief provided by President Bola Tinubu’s crude-for-naira swap initiative.

In a statement issued yesterday, Dangote Group said the strategic move was designed to ensure a steady supply of petroleum products at affordable prices, further stabilising the country’s fuel market and enhancing energy security for consumers.

The Aliko Dangote-owned group explained, “This development follows the example set by MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, which had previously entered into a similar agreement with Dangote Refinery.

“As a result, MRS Oil recently lowered its fuel prices to N935 per litre across all its stations nationwide, addressing the long-standing issue of price disparities between states.

“Furthermore, MRS Oil’s stock surged to a new 52-week high last Friday, as investors became increasingly optimistic about the company’s future earnings prospects.”

The company said the bulk purchase agreement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery will enable both Ardova and Heyden to secure a reliable and consistent supply of petroleum products from the world’s largest single-train refinery, ensuring a stable supply of fuel at competitive prices, and benefiting consumers across the country.

The arrangement ensures that Ardova and Heyden will have access to a full range of refined products, and secure their operations with a reliable supply chain.

A statement from Ardova Plc, as quoted by Dangote Group, underscored the importance of the agreement in fostering a more competitive environment within Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector.

Ardova had been a key off-taker from Dangote Refinery since its inception, but the new framework was expected to formalise and strengthen the partnership between the two companies, creating long-term benefits for both parties, Dangote Group stated

The statement said, “This framework will see Ardova Plc offtake a full slate of petroleum products from the refinery. While Ardova Plc has been a significant off-taker from the refinery since its inception, this new framework will institutionalise a more robust relationship between the two companies to further enhance the emerging competitive landscape in the downstream oil and gas industry in the country.”

It added, “The partnership with Dangote Refinery is poised to have a transformative impact on Nigeria’s oil and gas market. By ensuring a stable and affordable supply of fuel products in the over 1,000 retail outlets of the two companies, the agreement will help to alleviate the recurring issue of fuel scarcity that has long plagued Nigeria.”

The Dangote Refinery, which began production in 2024, has already played a pivotal role in addressing the challenges in the downstream sector. Its large-scale operations have helped alleviate the supply pressures that often lead to price hikes and fuel shortages.

During the festive season, Nigerians enjoyed a relatively smooth period, with stable fuel availability and no significant price increases at the pump.

Unlike previous years, when the country faced fuel shortages and arbitrary price hikes during peak periods, Dangote Refinery significantly contributed to stabilising the market and maintaining price consistency.