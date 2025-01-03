20th Anniversary: Masters Energy Group Upscales Community Development

As Masters Energy Group inches close to its 20th anniversary this year, the organization marked the end of 2024 with a historic event that underscored its commitment to community development and nation-building.

On December 29th, 2024, in Onuaku Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, three big projects – the Wilson and Paulina Memorial Hospital, The Wilsons Hotels and Resort, and Masters 105.9 FM Radio Station (a part of the Masters Communications brand) – were commissioned in honor of the late parents of Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, founder and President of Masters Energy Group.

The commissioning coincided with the final rites and celebration of life for Ezinne Paulina Ogbonne Ogah, JP, the late matriarch of the Ogah family.

The event drew a host of dignitaries, including the governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, who praised Dr. Ogah’s unwavering dedication to driving development within the state.

Former Rivers State Governor and former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, also commended Dr. Ogah for creating job opportunities and uplifting his community.

Other notable attendees included Senator Nkeiru Onyejiocha, representing the President of Nigeria; Senator Rochas Okorocha; Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; and the governors of Ebonyi and Enugu States, Dr. Alex Nwifuru and Barr. Ndubuisi Peter Mbah, among others.

Religious leaders, including the former and present Prelates of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, were also present alongside over 100 ministers of God to celebrate the occasion.

Under the leadership of the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Barr. (Mrs.) Patience Dappa, Masters Energy Group has grown into a large conglomerate, employing thousands of Nigerians & non-Nigerians across more than 20 subsidiaries.

Her visionary leadership has positioned the organization as a leader in multiple sectors, including energy, hospitality, manufacturing, and financial services.

In his remarks, Governor Alex Otti commended the projects as a testament to Dr. Ogah’s visionary leadership, noting their significance in improving healthcare, hospitality, and media accessibility in Abia State.

The governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Alex Nwifuru, also extended an invitation to Dr. Ogah to establish a factory in Ebonyi, highlighting the state’s readiness to support industrial growth.

The projects symbolize Masters Energy Group’s enduring legacy of innovation, community impact, and excellence as it enters its 20th year of operations.

With over 20 thriving subsidiaries across diverse sectors, the Group continues to play a pivotal role in fostering economic growth and creating opportunities nationwide.