15 Legislative Activities of Barau in 12 Months

Zaharaddeen Shuaibu writes about 15 legislative interventions of Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibril Barau at the Red Chamber in Year 2024.

Fifteen outstanding legislative activities, cutting across major spheres of the country’s socio-economic landscape have placed the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Inuwa Jibrin on the front burner in 2024.

His contributions spanned several key areas, including bill sponsorship, infrastructure development, empowerment initiatives, and scholarship programs from January to December, 2024.

Foreign PG scholarship to 70 students

In reverse order, the Deputy President of the Senate sponsored 70 students selected from the three senatorial districts of Kano State to pursue postgraduate studies in AI, Cybersecurity, and Forensic Science, among others, in India.

The beneficiaries, who departed the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA on Sunday, December 29th, are now in universities in India pursuing their studies in various ICT-related fields.

Top bills sponsorship in Senate

Among the 109 senators in the country, Senator Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, topped the bills sponsorship chart at the Upper Chamber.

Tallying the figure from the Rules and Business Committee of the Senate, the members of the Senate Press Corps, the umbrella body of all journalists covering the Senate, presented the Deputy President of the Senate with the “Highest Development-Driven Bills Award.” Former Chairman of the corps, Mr James Itodo, said that based on their analysis of bill sponsorship from June 13, 2023, when the 10th Assembly was inaugurated to December, 2024, their record showed that Senator Barau topped the bill sponsorship chart of the parliament.

1,000 Motorcycles to Kano Police Command

To enhance policing across the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kano State, Senator Barau facilitated 1,000 motorcycles to the Kano State Police Command.

The official handover ceremony took place at the Bompai Police Headquarters, and jubilant celebrations were held among the officers and personnel of the Nigeria Police Force on October 23rd, 2024.

Gift of motorcycles to players, officials of Barau FC

Following their promotion to the Nigerian National League (NNL), Senator Barau distributed motorcycles to the players and officials of his football club, Barau FC; in October, he gave motorcycles to the players and officials as part of their rewards.

This is in addition to the monetary bonuses awarded to the team.

Renaming of Federal University of Education to Maitama Sule Federal University of Education Kano

Senator Barau’s bill for the renaming of the Federal University of Education to Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano has scaled through the first reading.

The renaming is in recognition of the contribution of the late elder statesman and diplomat to the development of Kano, the North and the country in general.

Senate Constitution Review Committee Retreat in Kano

Senator Barau, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, led Senators and other stakeholders of the Committee to a retreat in Kano State. This significant gathering brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on critical amendments that will shape the nation’s future.

In his address, Senator Barau emphasised the importance of aligning the constitution with the aspirations and expectations of Nigerians, assuring that the task is to consider and recommend changes that will advance freedom, equality and justice for all while ensuring that our Constitution remains a robust framework that unites us as a people

NWDC bill assented to by Mr President

Tuesday, July 23, 2024, will remain a historic and unforgettable day in the history of Senator Barau’s political life and, indeed, the entire people of the seven states in the North West geo-political zone. It was the day President Bola Tinubu appended his signature to the North West Development Commission (NWDC) bill, making it an Act.

NWDC was established to address the developmental challenges in the Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, and the seven North West states. Already, N585.9bn has been proposed for the commission’s takeoff in the 2025 budget proposal presented at the joint session of the National Assembly on December 18 by President Tinubu.

69 trucks of fertiliser to Kano farmers

One of the things that led to the bumper harvest recorded in Kano State in the last farming season was the distribution of 69 trucks of fertiliser to farmers across the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kano State.

Irrespective of political differences, senatorial districts, and other affiliations, Senator Barau distributed 41,400 bags of fertiliser to local farmers.

Defection galore rocks NNPP

The gale of defection rocking the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State started on July 26th with Muttaka Balarabe Tuta, who dumped the red cap movement courtesy of Senator Barau.

From then on, hundreds of top shots, leaders, and prominent members of the NNPP have been thrashing their red caps, the symbol of the Kwankwsiyya movement in Kano State. The development has given sleepless nights to the national leader of the party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

When ECOWAS Parliament relocated to Kano

In April, the ECOWAS Parliament, comprising lawmakers from 15 African countries, relocated to Kano, the centre of Commerce, for almost a week. It was the second extraordinary session of the 6th legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament.

Parliamentarians from 12 African countries attended the session courtesy of the Deputy President of the Senate, who acted as the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament for months.

Launching of Kano North Transport Service with 107 buses

In April, 2024, Senator Barau launched the Kano North Transport Service (KNTS) to boost commercial activities in Kano North Senatorial District, Kano State and the entire North.

Rice to over 200,000 households in Kano

In his efforts to cushion the effects of economic hardships and assist the masses, the Deputy President of the Senate distributes rice to over 200,000 households during the year under review.

The gesture was shared across all groups of people within the three senatorial districts of the state, including clerics, party members, security agencies, and his constituents, among other groups.

Shining star at international parliament scene

The Deputy President of the Senate participated in the 18th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation – Parliamentary Union (OIC-PUIC) Member States in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The conference convened to address the critical issue of climate change under the theme “Climate change in the world: How do union members confront it?” This gathering was a significant platform for dialogue and collaboration, bringing together representatives from the 57 Member States of the OIC-PUIC.

Honourary Doctorate Degree by BUK

The Bayero University Kano (BUK) conferred honourary doctorate degrees on the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, in recognition of his contributions to education and youth development.

The ceremony was held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, during the grand finale of the 38th convocation of the university at the New Campus of the institution, Gwarzo Road, Kano.

Bichi gets Immigration Training School

Senator Barau also facilitated the establishment of a state-of-the-art Training School of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Bichi, Kano North, which will significantly bolster the nation’s security, on January 11, 2024.

This initiative underscores Senator Barau’s dedication to equipping NIS personnel with top-notch facilities for comprehensive training and retraining.

Similarly, Gwarzo, Danbatta, Dawakin Tofa, and Gabasawa are to get FUDMA study centres in line with Senator Barau’s vision to take university education to the doorsteps of his constituents.

These activities have endeared the Deputy Senate President to all stakeholders in Kano State, the North and across the country.

-Shuaibu is Personal Assistant to the Deputy Senate President on Print Media.