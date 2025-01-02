THISDAY Awards: Nominees For Representative of the Year

Hon. Babajimi Benson

He is representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos State in the House of Representatives. Benson was first elected in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019 and 2023.

Currently, he serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Defence and has introduced several bills and motions aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of security agents in the fight against insecurity.

Benson sponsored the Nigerian Armed Forces Support Fund bill, designed to improve the country’s defence capabilities.

He also submitted a petition before the House against the Accountant General of the Federation for his refusal to pay salaries and pension arrears of officers who retired from the Federal Civil Service between 2012 and 2020.

Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere

He currently serves as a member representing Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. He also serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources and Downstream.

He co-sponsored the South East Development Commission Bill assented to by President Bola Tinubu.

Ugochinyere also co-sponsored a bill seeking to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to limit the period which any individual can serve as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from two terms of four years each, to a single six year tenure. The Bill also seeks an amendment for rotation of the Presidency across the six geo-political zones in the country.

The Bill was rejected by the members of the House. However, Ugochinyere assured that the Bill would be represented before the House.

Hon. Benjami Kalu

He currently serves as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He represents the Bende federal constituency. He is also the Chairman of the House Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Kalu is the convener of the Peace in the South East Project (PISE), which aims to use non-kinetic means to resolve insecurity in the South East Region.

With over 100 bills to his name, he has been instrumental to much needed amendments to national laws, including the Acts Authentication Act and the Nigerian Communications Act, to mention a few. He has also, through legislative interventions, pioneered the creation of critical public institutions such as the Federal Capital Territory Education Resource Centre. Kalu co-sponsored the bill for the establishment of the South-East Development Commission in the 10th House.