TEF, Bubble Project Empower Widows in Osogbo with Food Items, Cash Gifts 

Yinka Kolawole

To share seasonal joy and goodwill to the needy, the Bubble Project, in partnership with the Teresa Etomi Foundation, has empowered widows in Osogbo, through a donation of food items and cash gifts.

The donations, alongside medical check-up held recently at the Olorunda Local Government Secretariat, Osogbo, Osun State, was aimed at putting smiles on the faces of the widows during the festive period.

Speaking at the event, the Manager of Initiatives for Bubble Project International, Miss Ayorinde Taiwo Grace, stated that the donation marked the organisation’s final initiative for the year 2024. She said the organisation had held various initiatives throughout the year, including programmes for single mothers, orphans, and less privileged children.

According to Miss Ayorinde, ten widows benefited from the programme, receiving food items, goodies, and a cash sum of N20,000 each. She expressed her pleasure at being part of the initiative, which she believed would bring joy to the beneficiaries.

In her address, she said, “It is my pleasure to welcome you to the inaugural Widows Empowerment Drive, an initiative proudly sponsored by the Teresa Etomi Foundation-the CSR arm of The Bubble Project.

“As a digital media production company specialising in content creation for education, entertainment, and relaxation, we are not just committed to our business goals but also to making a meaningful impact in our community.

“This initiative is particularly close to our hearts. We recognise the challenges many have faced in recent years, and we remain deeply empathetic to the struggles of vulnerable groups in our society. The Teresa Etomi Foundation, named in honour of the grandmother of our co-founder, embodies these values. Teresa Etomi was a formidable woman – a widow for many years, a pillar of her community, and an inspiration to all who knew her. Her legacy drives our commitment to empower and uplift those in need.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to the coordinators of this drive and the volunteers whose dedication made this event possible. As we look ahead to the new year, we are committed to expanding initiatives like this to more communities, helping our people thrive and navigate challenging economic conditions”, she added.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Deaconess Grace Omolara Awe, commended the group for their kindness. Awe expressed her gratitude for the generosity shown by The Bubble Project and the Teresa Etomi Foundation. “The gifts were a wonderful surprise to us,” she said. Her comment echoed the elation and gratitude expressed by the widow beneficiaries at the event in Osogbo.