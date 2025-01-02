Tax Reform Debate: SSANU to Push for Worker-friendly Tax Policy 

* Urges FG to solve energy crisis in universities

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As the debate on the Federal Government’s tax reform bills rages, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has said that it will articulate a position that will safeguard the interests of its members while contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

The union also expressed concern over what it described as the ongoing electricity challenges facing universities in the country, demanding urgent action by the Federal Government to address the menace.

In its 2025 New Year message to its members, signed by SSANU President, Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, the union said it is closely monitoring the Tax Reform Bills currently before the National Assembly to ensure that workers’ interest is protected.

“As key stakeholders in Nigeria’s development, SSANU is closely monitoring the Tax Reform Bills currently before the National Assembly, recognizing its far-reaching implications for our members’ welfare.

“Tax policies directly affect the economic stability of workers, and it is imperative that the voices of those impacted are heard. In a democracy, stakeholder engagement is essential to ensure inclusivity, transparency, and fairness in policy formulation, particularly on matters of national significance,” it said.

SSANU said that it is committed to participating actively in the tax reform process and “will soon articulate its position, advocating for reforms that safeguard the interests of its members while contributing to the nation’s economic growth”.

The union further expressed concern about the electricity supply crisis plaguing universities, with many institutions grappling with high electricity costs that hinder their ability to operate effectively.

It said that reliable power supply is critical to fulfilling the core functions of administration, teaching, research and community service of universities.

SSANU urged the Federal Government to take immediate action to resolve the energy crisis, as it has a direct impact on students, the primary stakeholders in the nation’s universities.

In addition, the union urged the Federal Government to ensure that it addresses all unfulfilled promises to its members in the new year.

“We urge the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and his team to continue to maintain and strengthen the established relationship with SSANU. It is imperative that the Federal Government fulfils its outstanding promises to the union, as these commitments are critical to industrial harmony and the welfare of university staff,” it said

On insecurity and economic challenges, SSANU said it remained deeply concerned about the prevailing insecurity in the country.

It argued that no nation can achieve sustainable growth without adequate security.

It lamented that the rising cost of living, inflation, cash crunch and technological challenges have continued to impact its members.

“We call on the government to intensify its efforts in tackling this menace, as it is the foundation for economic prosperity and development,” it said.