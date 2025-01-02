Shape of Things to Come  in 2025 Lottery Industry

Nseobong Okon-Ekong writes on some of the plans that are expected to materialise in the Nigerian gambling industry in 2025

Emergence of states’ gaming regulators

The emerging giant in the Nigerian Lottery regulatory space is the Federation of States Gaming Regulators of Nigeria (FSGRN). The umbrella body of states’ lottery regulators is led by Bashir Are, MD/CEO of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority. The body became an impactful force in the enduring effort, leading to the determination of who has regulatory jurisdiction over the lottery business in Nigeria by the Supreme Court in November 2024. The apex court’s annulment of the National Lottery Act 2005 effectively ended the reign of federal government-controlled organs to administer lottery operations in Nigeria. The court ruled that control of lottery activities was within the purview of state governments. In 2025, FSGRN is expected to unveil its plans for a seamless lottery regulatory regime embraced by member states, allowing the distribution of income from lottery activities to states on a pro rata basis.

Fate of NLRC, NLTF

Following the Supreme Court judgment of November 2025 annulling the 2005 National Lottery Act, the operations of what used to be the apex regulatory body in the lottery industry, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and its sister agency, the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) have been limited to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Some of the immediate fallouts include the closure of satellite offices of these agencies. Apart from their headquarters in Abuja, both agencies had thriving offices with a full complement of staff in Lagos and a couple of other states. There is apprehension among workers of these two agencies as they look forward to an impending rationalization of staff.

Delegates’ conference of NUGLOW

After too many shifts in dates, there is no going back for the National Union of Gaming and Lottery Workers (NUGLOW), as it perfects plans for a delegates conference that will elect a new leadership. The long absence of an organised body of workers in the lottery industry has led to preventable sharp practices. Previous efforts to establish a workers’ union in the lottery industry were met with suspicion and largely unsuccessful. The current move at rebranding is championed by Prince David Omaghomi, the National Treasurer of NUGLOW.

Bet9Ja’s marketing strategy

The management of one of Nigeria’s leading sports betting operators, Bet9Ja, continues to shop for the right head that can give a creative interpretation to its marketing dream. A new head recently resumed less than six weeks ago. He is expected to drive new marketing initiatives for Bet9Ja to consolidate the betting Brand’s pride of place in 2025. It will also be interesting to see how Bet9Ja’s case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pans out.

Increasing popularity of AGE

The second edition of the Africa Gaming Expo (AGE) is set to hold at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, in the last week of February 2025. After making a huge impact with its debut, the gaming and lottery world is coming back to Lagos, Nigeria. This time, the theme is ‘Transforming Africa’s Gaming and Fintech Market with AI’. Again, delegates are expected to be from Europe, the Americas, and other African countries.

Expanding the playground of kings

BetKing has left no one in doubt that it’s not tiptoeing about its plans to become the preferred sports betting and online casino brand operating out of Nigeria. Feelers from its recent management retreat and strategy session hold a lot of wholesome promises for new exciting products for customers and some of the most rewarding packages for partners. In 2025, BetKing will expand its playground with a view to be in your face everywhere you turn.

Lai Labode and national cash reward

Lai Labode is a serial entrepreneur. More recently, he caught the eye of the Nigerian business community by pioneering a corporate fulfillment system that rewards the buying public with cash for patronising particular products. It’s called the ‘Cash Token Rewards Africa’. He is working with the minister of finance and other relevant agencies of the Federal Government to launch a revolutionary scheme, the Nigeria National Patronage Cash Reward (National Reward Programme). As the occupant of a traditional stool, Osi Apagun Pote of Egbaland has boosted appreciation for customary costumes by adding broad-based originality. Labode turns heads and causes a stir when he walks into any gathering. His experimental style has earned him a couple of unusual invitations to runways. Last year, his bold fashion statement was cemented with the honour of serving as chairman of Africa Fashion Week, Nigeria. The National Reward Programme is set for an ambitious launch in 2025.

Forward with the new ANB

Sheriff Olaniyan (chairman), Fadeke Akeju (spokesperson) and Zuma Oladele-Alabi (executive secretary) are set to roll out their plans for the Association of Nigeria Bookmakers (ANB). One of the most anticipated activities is the association’s education conferences with various industry stakeholders, which were put on hold for some time. It is expected to resume in 2025 with more incisive perspectives.