Season Greetings as Connecting Tool

Beyond felicitating with the good people of Anambra State, an instagram reels produced by the state government to identify with ‘Ndi Anambra’ in the yuletide season, achieved more as it captured a few activities and legacy projects of the Charles Soludo administration. Raheem Akingbolu reports.

In the spirit of the yuletide season, Anambra State Government, had, a few days before Christmas unveiled a unique season greeting to convey festive well wishes during the holiday, encompassing Christmas and New Year celebration.

Like in other states, the season greeting was not new to people of the state but the 2024 edition appeared different, unique and intentional. A few hours after it was dropped, it became an instant hit, both online and offline, generating conversation and driving traffic. Though a short video, the agency behind the campaign-like greeting creatively adopted a storytelling style to interact with ‘Ndi Anambra’.

“Welcome…the solution is here” was the opening message in the season greeting, which was used to welcome ‘Ndi Anambra’ in Nigeria and abroad to their country home during the festive period, but it cleverly emphasised the Soludo administration’s approach to governance.

In a clear term, it moved on to state that the solution in Anambra resonates with the excitement of the season, bringing to the fore the news about the 700 kilometers of roads awarded so far in Anambra under Governor Soludo and another 405 kilometers already completed. It went on to touch on the 83,000 successful free deliveries under the free antenatal and delivery programme. The campaign also reminded the people of the state about the over 8,000 qualified teachers employed in Anambra to attend to the needs of primary school pupils and secondary school students in towns and villages. The greeting also reflected on the government’s achievement in the health sector, youth empowerment and other areas.

In the print version, with Governor Soludo in a Christmas mood, the campaign also began with “Welcome Home!” with “Ndi Anambra…Solution is here” as a payoff. Again, the campaign was maximally used to also tell stories about various developmental achievements of the government. “We are investing in the future of Anambra children by building smart schools across the state,” the first material declared.

Then the second one stated emphatically that “From hiccups to ease-off, the new network of roads are smoothly tempting. Drive safely and enjoy the season.” This appears tricking but it was intentional to achieve two things; reveals the good state of the road, cautions the road users on recklessness and felicitates with the people.

In reference to the ‘New Solution City’ concept of the state and other infrastructural developments recorded under the current administration, the campaign simply stated, “From a departure lounge to a destination, Anambra is now a one big construction site.” On security, another material was used to remind the people that the government is putting in the work to ensure the people have a relaxed, peaceful and secured home.

Obliviously, Anambra State is the biggest home of innovation in Nigeria and this was cleverly referenced. From Nnewi to Awka and Onitsha, Anambra state boasts of creative minds that are daily churning out beautiful products that compete in the global markets. This was captured where one of the campaigns declared, “From vision to reality. We are building Africa’s largest invention hub -Solution Innovation District.”.

Within and outside the state, analysts have described the state’s 2024 season greeting as a deviation from the old ways of doing things to a more interactive and engaging concept that speaks volumes of the fertile mind of Governor Soludo and the eggheads at the agency that conceptualised the storytelling campaigns.