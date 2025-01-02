Minister Pledges to Empower Women, Build Resilient Families, Safeguard Children

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has set the ministry’s agenda for 2025 to include an unwavering commitment to empowering Nigerian women, building resilient families and safeguarding children .

In a New Year message by her media team on Wednesday, the Minister promised to strengthen efforts to combat gender-based violence in all its forms.

According to her, this includes providing comprehensive support services to survivors, strengthen legal frameworks, and raising public awareness about the devastating impact of violence against women and girls.

She added that women would be economically empowered through skills development programs, access to finance, and support for women-owned businesses.

“We will work tirelessly to create an enabling environment where women can thrive as entrepreneurs and contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian economy.

“Ensure girls’ access to quality education and healthcare. We will prioritize initiatives that address the unique challenges faced by girls, such as early marriage, teenage pregnancy, and limited access to education and healthcare services.

“Promote women’s leadership and political participation. We will advocate for increased women’s representation in decision-making positions at all levels of government and encourage women to actively engage in the political process.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also underscored the importance of a multi sectoral approach and the need to strengthen inter-ministerial collaboration and partnerships with civil society organizations.

” We believe that a multi-sectoral approach is crucial to achieving our goals and will actively seek partnerships with other government agencies, NGOs, and the private sector to maximize our impact.

“We understand that the journey towards gender equality and equity is an ongoing one, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a more just and equitable society for all Nigerians.”