How Lagos State Government Redefined Security Management in Africa through the LSSTF

Undoubtedly, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, LSSTF, has redefined security management in Africa, setting a benchmark for innovative approaches to addressing urban safety challenges. This achievement was the crux of the recent award in Doha, Qatar, where the International Board of Jury of Security Watch Africa Initiative, SWAI, adjudged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Best Security & Safety Conscious State Governor / Premier in Africa, while the Lagos State government itself received the award for Best Security & Safety Conscious Government in West & Central Africa. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports these accolades underscore Lagos State’s leadership in creating a secure and safe environment for its residents through innovative strategies and effective collaboration

“For establishing a structure and setting a template for security facilitation, which has helped both federal and state agencies to work effectively in the provision of security and safety for the state, the International Board of Judy of Security Watch Africa Initiative (SWAI) adjudged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Best Security & Safety Conscious State Governor / Premier in Africa, while the Lagos State government itself received the award for Best Security & Safety Conscious Government in West & Central Africa.”

Those were the words of the Convener and President of Africa Security Watch Initiative, Mr. Patrick Agbambu, at the 18th Security Watch Africa Conference and Awards that held on December 10 – 12, 2024 at Radisson Hotel, Doha, Qatar.

Themed “Developing Modules for People-Centric Governance Towards Enhancement of Peace and Security,” the two-day conference, which dovetailed into the award ceremony, drew participants from Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, The Gambia, South Africa, Kenya, and Qatar and also brought together policymakers, security professionals, and stakeholders to chart the future of security in Africa.

Present also were Brigadier General Eric Angaye (Rtd), Bayelsa State Security Coordinator and Coordinator, Bayelsa Community Safety Corps; Vice Chair, Board of Trustees, Security Watch Africa Initiatives, Prof. Henri Fouche; Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa; 21st Indigenous Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (Rtd) CFR; Katsina State Deputy Governor, H.E Faruk Lawal Jobe; and Foday Malang, Ambassador of The Gambia to Qatar, amongst others.

While stressing that the conference underscored the intricate relationship between national defence and socio-economic development, Agbambu also reaffirmed the necessity of a multi-pronged approach to combat insecurity, which he posited that as Africa continues to adapt and refine its strategies, the continent moves closer to achieving a lasting peace that fosters economic growth and social stability.

Laurels for Lagos Governor, State Government

At the 18th Africa Security Watch Awards and Conference held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha, Qatar, recently, Lagos State government made an impression in the hearts and minds of participants from six African nations and the host country as the award was received by the Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ogunsan Ayodele.

The reason was not far-fetched. The state government through its brain child- the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has revolutionised security and the results were clear cutting and solutions-driven.

He noted that these accolades reflect the state’s innovative and collaborative approach to addressing security challenges, fostering a safer environment for its residents and businesses, adding that these underscored the importance of strategic planning, investment in security infrastructure, and collaboration among stakeholders in building sustainable security systems.

Bolstering Security in Lagos through the LSSTF

At the subsequent presentation to the governor in Lagos, Mr. Patrick Agbambu, attributed the awards to the visionary leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu and the impactful role of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

Earlier at the 18th Security Watch Africa Initiative in Doha, Qatar, the Lagos State Government’s commitment to security was lauded as a model for other states and even countries to follow by the time Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan was done with his thought-provoking lecture titled “Emplacement of People-Oriented Policing for Security and Development in Africa”, listing all the achievements recorded by the state government through the LSSTF as stakeholders opined that with these landmark contributions, Lagos is setting the pace in security innovation and welfare, reinforcing its commitment to a safer state for all residents.

According to Dr. Ogunsan, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, a pioneering initiative designed to address the state’s unique security challenges, has been at the heart of this success. Through its innovative public-private partnership model, he said the LSSTF has demonstrated how resource mobilisation, transparency, and community engagement can revolutionise security management as the robust architecture has become a model for other regions striving to combat complex security issues effectively.

Established in September 2007 by a law of the Lagos State House of Assembly, the LSSTF was conceived as a strategic response to Lagos’ complex security needs. By fostering public-private partnerships and adopting data-driven solutions, the LSSTF has significantly enhanced the operational capabilities of security agencies.

The fund has made remarkable strides in improving the operational capacity of Lagos State’s security agencies and according to Dr. Ogunsan, thousands of patrol vehicles, body armour, and other critical equipment have been provided, enhancing response times and police visibility with the LSSTF’s transparency and accountability building trust among stakeholders, leading to sustained funding and participation.

Essentially, the LSSTF mobilises funding from government, corporate organisations, and private individuals to address critical gaps in law enforcement resources. This includes the provision of patrol vehicles, communication equipment, and surveillance tools.

A testament to the success of the trust fund was the recent presentation of 260 vehicles, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other essential equipment to the Nigeria Police Force by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the 18th LSSTF Security Summit on Thursday, December 19, 2024 with the theme, “Data and Technology-Driven Security: The Way Forward,” which underscored the importance of leveraging modern tools to ensure safety in one of Africa’s largest metropolises.

Revealing that the state government recently acquired some drones, Sanwo-Olu said it had become expedient to take advantage of innovative technologies to combat crimes. “We bought some drones. Lagos is well mapped. This will enable our gallant officers to fish out criminals no matter the location. We also provided some bulletproof vests to protect our officers. Lagos State Government will keep supporting you with equipment,” he said.

According to the governor, the state last year promised to donate 200 vehicles to the police but surpassed the number and handed over 260 vehicles to support their operations.

He said: “Lagos State, as the economic hub of our great nation, understands the importance of security. The fact that this is the 18th edition of the security summit attests to the fact that we are deliberate about keeping Lagosians safe.

“At the last summit, we promised to give out 200 vehicles but here we are, we have surpassed our goal. We are giving out 260 vehicles alongside other equipment. I would like to thank all our sponsors because this is a collaborative effort from corporate organisations and private individuals that have made donations over the years. Nothing is too small to donate.”

Receiving the vehicles, IGP Kayode Egbetokun reiterated the commitment of the police to safety and security across the country, while commending Sanwo-Olu for his exemplary leadership.

LSSTF Chairman, Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti emphasised the role of data and technology in addressing evolving security challenges. He called for more collaboration between public and private sectors to sustain such initiatives.

“This is a collaborative effort. Whether through predictive analytics or AI-driven threat detection, technology is reshaping how we respond to security challenges,” he said.

With the recent recognition of Governor Sanwo-Olu as the Best Security & Safety Conscious State Governor / Premier in Africa and the Lagos State Government as the Best Security & Safety Conscious Government in West & Central Africa, in far away Qatar, the LSSTF continues to stand as a beacon of innovation and collaboration in security management across Africa.