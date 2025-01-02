Bishop Odetoyinbo Preaches Renewed Hope, Collective Action

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo, has called on Nigerians to embrace hope and unity amidst the daunting challenges confronting the nation.

Odetoyinbo, who made this call in his message titled ‘Renewed Hope for Nigeria,’ emphasised the significance of the season, the birth of Jesus Christ as a symbol of hope and divine fulfillment.

The Catholic Bishop reminded Nigerians that the message of Christmas is not only about celebration but about reaffirming faith in God’s presence and promises.

“Christ brought hope to the hopeless, pardon to the guilty, and peace to those who knew no peace. This season calls us to anchor our souls in God’s unwavering faithfulness and look forward with confident expectation,” he stated.

The revered man of God also highlighted the declaration of the Jubilee Year of Hope by Pope Francis, urging Nigerians to become “pilgrims of hope” in a world often plagued by despair, war, and evil. He called for a change of attitude from pessimism to a renewed trust in God’s plans for peace, prosperity, and justice.

Amidst growing socio-economic challenges, including hunger, corruption, insecurity, and mass emigration, Bishop Odetoyinbo stressed the need for both citizens and government to work together to enthrone the structures of hope in Nigeria.

Some of the actionable steps he outlined include prioritising youth employment and empowerment to secure a brighter future for the younger generation.

Enhancing government’s interventions in critical sectors such as food security, education, healthcare, and housing.

He also identified reinforcement of social programmes, fixing of local refineries, and stabilising the national power grid to improve living conditions as part of solution to the current problems.

Similarly, the Bishop acknowledged recent government efforts such as increased minimum wages, student loans, and allocations for capital projects, but urged more decisive action to address inflation, economic instability, and security challenges.

“Christmas is a time to renew our hope, not in political promises but in Jesus Christ. With collective effort and divine guidance, Nigeria will rise again, and it will happen in our time. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year filled with renewed hope and divine blessings. God bless Nigeria,” he concluded.