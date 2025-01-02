Arsenal Now Second After New Year Comeback Win at Brentford 

Arsenal came from behind to beat Brentford in the first Premier League fixture of 2025 and boost their title hopes.

Bryan Mbeumo put the hosts ahead, but Gabriel Jesus equalised with his sixth goal in four games.

Quickfire strikes from Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli then ensured Arsenal left west London with all three points.

It was vindication for manager Mikel Arteta, who named a changed side with Kai Havertz left out while 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri made his first Premier League start.

Arsenal are back up to second, six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Brentford stay 12th.

Brentford took the lead in the 12th minute after Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard sloppily gave the ball away in midfield. Mikkel Damsgaard intercepted his pass and slid a through ball for Mbeumo.

The Bees forward cut inside and beat former Brentford goalkeeper David Raya at his near post.

But Arsenal, who were below par for the opening 30 minutes, equalised when Gabriel Jesus headed in the rebound after Thomas Partey’s shot was parried away by Mark Flekken.

The Gunners laboured at times during the first half, struggling with the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka.

But they were renewed after the break, scoring twice in three minutes.

The first came when Brentford failed to clear a corner, Flekken missing his punch, and the resulting goalmouth scramble ended in Merino slamming home from close range.

And they moved 3-1 ahead on 53 minutes when Martinelli cracked a loose ball past Flekken from 12 yards, before easing to victory as Brentford faded.