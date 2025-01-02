Akpabio Defends Tax Reform Bills, Says Passage Will Benefit Nigerians

•Kano rejects proposed legislations, declare them inimical to national unity

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday assured Nigerians that they would start enjoying better dividends of democracy when the National Assembly passes the tax reform bills and it is assented to by President Bola Tinubu.

This was as Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda for the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

Also yesterday, Senators in the country in their New Year message to Nigerians urged citizens to embrace the spirit of unity, innovation and resilience to survive the current economic challenges and make the country great.

Akpabio, who made the remark in a New Year message he personally signed, also wished Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; Members of the National Assembly and Officers and Men of the Armed Forces, a happy and prosperous New Year.

He said, “From the various reforms put in place by the current administration, especially the proposed tax reforms, I can assure Nigerians that we will begin to enjoy sustainable dividends of democracy in this New Year.

“Let us begin to look into the New Year 2025, with hope and optimism and with togetherness this country can achieve greatness.”

The Senate President felicitated Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, “for being living witnesses to another year that holds the promise of growth and opportunities.”

He commiserated with those who lost their loved ones last year, and also prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

He said, “As the Chairman of the National Assembly, I thank my colleagues in the National Assembly for their patriotic support for the President Tinubu-led administration. I am assuring that Nigerians will begin to enjoy the yield of the various reforms of the current administration in 2025.

“As we reflect on the past year, let us acknowledge the progress we’ve made and the challenges we’ve overcome. As your President of the Senate, I pledge to continue working tirelessly to promote the welfare and prosperity of all Nigerians.

“We will strive to legislate, oversight, and represent the interests of our constituents with dedication, integrity and transparency.”

Meanwhile, Governor of Kogi, Ododo has appealed to Nigerians to continue to support Tinubu’s reforms.

This was contained in a New Year message signed by the governor, which explained that Tinubu’s vision and bold initiatives would yield more fruits this year and in the years ahead.

“As we stand on the threshold of a New Year, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to every one of you. The dawn of 2025 is not just another page in the calendar; it is a renewed opportunity for us to deepen our collective resolve to build a Kogi State that is stronger, more united, and more prosperous.

“This past year, we have taken significant strides together. Your unwavering support, resilience, and contributions have been the foundation upon which we have built our successes.

“As your Chief Servant, I am deeply committed to fostering a state where development, innovation, and inclusivity thrive.

“In the coming year, we will continue to focus on delivering impactful projects, enhancing opportunities for our youth, empowering our women, and ensuring every community feels the positive impact of governance.

“Together, we will tackle challenges with courage and determination, knowing that our unity is our greatest strength,” he said.

In the meantime, Senators in their New Year message to Nigerians urged citizens to embrace the spirit of unity, innovation and resilience to survive the current economic challenges and make the country great.

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a statement by her media aide, Arogbonlo Israel, yesterday called on Nigerians to embrace 2025 with a renewed sense of optimism, hope, and collective resolve to build a brighter future.

The Senator, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, emphasised the importance of unity, resilience, and faith in the face of challenges. She urged citizens to reflect on the past year’s triumphs and trials.

She encouraged Nigerians to seize the opportunity to chart a progressive path forward, one that prioritises inclusivity, innovation, and sustainable development.

Also, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Adeola, in his New Year message, signed by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, expressed optimism that 2025 would be far better than the outgone year for his constituents and Nigerians.

He stressed that the ongoing Renewed Hope Agenda Reform was beginning to yield positive fruits, and sustainable and bearable socio-economic circumstances beckons in the new year.

Adeola, who is representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, pledged to serve the nation and his constituents diligently in all areas.

Meanwhile, the Kano state Governor, Abba Yusuf, has voiced his strong opposition to the federal government’s proposed tax reform bill, describing it as “ill-timed, lopsided and inimical to the unity of the country.

The governor, spoke through his deputy, Aminu Gwarzo, during new year celebrations at the Filin Mahaha, Kofar Naisa open theatre, where thousands of residents gathered to enjoy music and cultural displays to usher in the new year.

“This tax reform bill is not the solution to our economic challenges and Kano State stands firmly against any policy that negatively affects the welfare of our people.

“Nigerians in general, and the north in particular are growing under hyper inflation and unprecedented insecurity, therefore the presidency should pay more attention in tackling extreme poverty and hunger, especially in the northern part of the country,” the Kano governor said.

He highlighted the administration’s notable achievements in healthcare, education, road construction, and foreign scholarship initiatives.

The governor also celebrated the reinstatement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II in 2024, describing it as a victory for the people’s will. He added that the authority to appoint an Emir lies solely on the governor.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly,Yusuf Falgore, called on citizens to continue supporting the state government’s efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy.