Abia Earmarks N18.9bn to Help Vulnerable Persons Cope with Harsh Economy in 2025

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said that his administration has set aside N18.9 billion as financial support to cushion the effects of the “tough economic realities of the times” on vulnerable individuals and families.

He announced this measure in his new year broadcast to the people of Abia, saying that his government “understands” the difficult challenges facing the people hence the need to give a helping hand to those that need it.



Otti restated his position against dependence on palliatives, as “wealth and prosperity cannot be built through handouts”.

However, he acknowledged that “many will find it difficult to survive (present economic crunch) in the short run without a structured system of social support” and would therefore require government’s intervention.

“The provision of this huge sum to drive our social protection agenda speaks of the determination of the state government to use the levers of public office to redistribute wealth and ensure that the fruits of social prosperity get to everyone, especially those on the lowest rungs of the income ladder,” Otti said.

The governor described the new year as “the beginning of another phase to find meaning in our individual lives and contribute meaningfully to the long-term growth of our society”.

He assured Abia people that no individual, groups, or segment of the economy would be neglected in order to achieve the grand objective of building a state that works for all its residents.

“Our pursuits may be different but the goals are often not too far apart: we want to live in fulfilment by applying our talents and abilities to useful endeavours, chase our dreams, pursue worthy causes,” he said.

Otti advised Abians against despair in the face of the economic challenges, saying that this year, “we have a responsibility to step out with hope, doing our best each day to pursue the outcomes we seek for ourselves and our loved ones”.

“Hope must override despair and nothing should distract us from giving our all to achieve the goals that we have carefully laid out in the weeks and days leading to this remarkable day,” he said.

The former bank chief exuded optimism in his new year broadcast, saying: “I do not possess the power to predict the future but I know one thing for sure: victory ultimately goes to the one who never gave up.”

To make certain of good outcome for Abians in their endeavours, Otti promised that his government would live up to its responsibilities of creating the environment for wealth creation to thrive.

He said: “Our job in the New Year will be to build systems and structures to support your dreams and offer you the institutional leverage to thrive and contribute to our shared aspiration of building a better society.

“With sincerity and commitment as our guiding principles, we have strived to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our people, honouring the faith they have placed in us.”

Otti hinted that his introduction of free basic level of education was effectively being implemented as government has blocked every loophole that head teachers of public schools might use as excuses to impose levies on parents.

He announced that: “We have stopped all forms of payments in the primary and secondary schools,” adding that: “Not even PTA levies should be charged any parent or guardian in any public school in the state.”

Otti said that government has introduced an imprest account system for the running of schools whereby headteachers and school principals “are now entitled to specific sums every month for managing the day-to-day operations of their schools”.

“There is therefore no excuse to extort or deny any child the opportunities that come with learning and enlightenment. We shall be strict with enforcement and it will be a grievous mistake to test our will,” he warned.

Otti also assured the youths of the state that his administration “understands its obligation” to them and would do its best “to create an environment where their dreams can flourish, whatever be the size of that dream”.

He promised “extensive government investments in education, social infrastructure, sports, public utilities and security, saying that they are “all designed to make the state supportive of (Abia youths) ambitions”.