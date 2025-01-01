Regional Development Agencies Created to Empower the Grassroots, Akpabio Explains

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has explained that the National Assembly approved the creation of the six regional development agencies to enable President Bola Tinubu, to empower Nigerians at the grassroot levels across the country.

Akpabio, according to a statement by his media aide, Anietie Ekong, gave the explanation yesterday while distributing items worth billions of naira through his empowerment programme to his constituents in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

The Senate President said, “We decided to create regional developmental nexus for the president to use in sending empowerment to most regions in Nigeria. The 10th National Assembly believes strongly that development should go to the grassroots.”

He urged the people of the South South and South East to continue to support President Tinubu’s administration, noting that the president has shown love and commitment to the development of both regions.

The statement explained that during the event, Akpabio also empowered his constituents with business grants and various items.

They included sports utility vehicles, cars, buses, tricycle pick-ups, farm tricycles, tricycle keke, vulcanizing machines, knapsack, makeup kits, deep freezers, generators, grinding machines, motor cycles, computers, and mini hand tractors.

The statement added that traditional rulers from the Senatorial District were not left out as each of the 10 paramount rulers from the area went home with a sports utility vehicle while over 500 students received schorlarships and bursaries.

Akpabio noted that the items and grants would boost economic activities, improve livelihoods, and enhance the overall well-being of the beneficiaries.