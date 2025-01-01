Foundation Launches STEM Books, Awards Scholarships to Empower Future Scientists

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of efforts to make science subjects more accessible to young students across the country, the Dan-Jumbo Gibson Fubara Foundation has published books covering four key science subjects. These books aim to simplify Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, making it more engaging for young learners.

The foundation also donated 200 copies of books on Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics to public schools to enhance the quality of education nationwide.

Speaking at the launch of the books and the celebration of his 50th birthday in Lagos, Dr. Fubara Dan-Jumbo, the founder of the foundation, emphasised the importance of providing students with the right tools to succeed in STEM fields.

“I began by writing ‘Make Yourself a Mathematician’, and from there, we created ‘Make Yourself a Physicist’, ‘Make Yourself a Chemist’, and ‘Make Yourself a Biologist’. These books are designed as educational tools to inspire and encourage young minds,” Dan-Jumbo stated. “The books are now being donated to various schools, and we hope they will motivate students to pursue careers in science.”

As part of his 50th birthday celebration, Dan-Jumbo also awarded scholarships worth N4 million to six students, further supporting those lacking the necessary resources to excel.

“Many students lack the necessary tools to succeed, which is why we’ve donated 200 copies of these books to schools in Lagos state, as part of our commitment to nurturing future scientists,” he added.

He added that the scholarship would further encourage the young students in their academic pursuits.

“I am confident that the scholarship, particularly the N2 million awarded to the student in SS3, will make a significant impact on their education and future academic journey,” Dan-Jumbo noted. “As they transition to university, these funds will support their continued growth and success.”

Prof. Abiola Olutunji, Head of the Mathematics Department, and Prof. Lukumon Adeoti, Head of Geosciences, both at the University of Lagos, described the books as valuable resources that would enhance STEM education in the country.