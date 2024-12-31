Naming Uncompleted Projects After My Father is Insincere, Says Akeredolu’s Son

Fidelis David in Akure





Son of a former governor of Ondo State, Babajide Akeredolu, has questioned the sincerity of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa by naming a yet-to-be-completed project after his late Father, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

THISDAY reported on Friday that Aiyedatiwa, had last Thursday flagged-off the construction of the new High Court Complex (Judiciary Village), named after Akeredolu in Akure the state capital.

However, in a statement in Akure, yesterday, Babajide Akeredolu knocked the state governor and asked him to complete all projects started by his father if the governor genuinely wanted to honour him.

Besides, the late governor’s son also described as ‘lack of courtesy and respect’ for the state government to organise a memorial lecture for his father without involving any member of the Akeredolu’s family.

“It is important to state unequivocally that Governor Aiyedatiwa was aware of the Akeredolu family’s plans for the remembrance. My uncle and head of the Akeredolu family, Prof. Wole Akeredolu, personally informed the governor at his monthly praise night in November at the Dome in Akure.

“The governor acknowledged this and affirmed that the state government would be a part of the event. Furthermore, an official invitation letter was delivered to the Director of Protocol, Government House, Mr. George Asonja.

“The letter was duly received and acknowledged. At no point did the governor or his representatives indicate any conflicting plans or suggest that the state government intended to organise a separate event.

“It was, therefore, both shocking and deeply disappointing to learn about the state-organised event through social media, just three days before it was held.

“Even more disappointing was that no member of the Akeredolu family was invited to this event. This lack of courtesy and respect is unheard of and unbecoming, especially for an event meant to honour the memory of a former governor and patriarch.

“While we recognise that the state government has the prerogative to organise such events, basic decency and protocol demand that the family of the deceased be informed and included.

“This glaring oversight leads one to question if it was intentional mischief or based on erroneous advice from the governor’s aides.”

On the judicial complex, which he termed misplaced priorities, Akeredolu said naming a project after someone before its completion is both premature and insincere.