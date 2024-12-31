FIIRO Refutes Fire Claims, Reaffirms Commitment to National Development

Funmi Ogundare





Management of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) have strongly refuted reports circulating in newspapers and online (not THISDAY) claiming the Lagos office of the institute was gutted by fire.

The Deputy Director Information and Public Relations of the institute, Chris Olumuyiwa, in a statement, explained that the reports are entirely unfounded, designed to mislead the public and undermine the significant progress made by FIIRO under the leadership of the Director General and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, “FIIRO’s premises and surrounding areas remain completely safe, with no fire incidents or cause for alarm. The Lagos Response Unit (LRU), located near FIIRO, has not been alerted to any fire-related issues.”

He stated that FIIRO maintains a robust safety protocol, managed by experienced professionals, ensuring the institute is well prepared against any fire risk.

The Director General, Dr. Jummai Adamu Tutuwa, he noted, had expressed disappointment in the unethical behavior of certain media outlets that published these false claims without confirming their accuracy.

The institute, he said, remains committed to advancing cutting-edge research that contributes to the well-being of Nigerians and supports the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.