By Segun Banwo

Most of the negative things that have been said and written about Nigeria, in recent times, are TRUE, but need to be put in proper context.

This is NOT the Nigeria that pre-1979 children were born into. Nigeria was clearly not perfect then. But it was not the sorry case, that it is today.

I still recall when Nigerian universities and certificates were more regarded than certificates from many foreign countries. When foreigners came to school in Nigeria. When many people from other African countries immigrated (Japa’ed) into Nigeria in search of better lives, to do menial jobs – cleaners, tailors, shoemakers, petty traders, street hawkers, house helps, etc.

When Naira was stronger than U.S. dollar. When you could sleep without locking your door. When you could go to work without worrying or fearing for the safety of your children back home. When your children could play far away from home without any anxiety in your heart about kidnapping. When we all gathered at night to tell stories. I still remember that Nigeria very well.

But gradually, we failed our children. We bequeathed (are bequeathing) to them a Nigeria, worse than our parents gave us. We, all of us, now use our ‘left finger to point to our fatherland.’

Nigeria was not always like this! What we see today is the harvest of a sustained period (at least 5 decades) of leadership without integrity, without compassion, and sometimes without competence. Let us not blame the victims, who simply learned bad behaviors from their fathers, mothers, aunties, and uncles. “Whatsoever a man soweth, the same shall he reap” (Gal 6:7). Unfortunately, the harvest is usually more than the seed. We sowed the wind, now we are reaping the whirlwind!

Who will save Nigeria? What are you and I doing, in our own little corners, by our personal conduct, to reverse the rot? To inspire a new Nigeria? To pay the price, for a better country, a country that we can all be proud of, again?

I know that many, in fact most Nigerians have lost hope. They simply do not see a way out. The system seems irretrievably compromised. ‘Gangsters’ in designer suits, in adorable flowing national attires, in religious costumes seem to have captured the system, while those expected to hold them to account, to prosecute them, and to safeguard our collective ‘sanity’ as a nation, have also joined in the looting of public treasury, and in the celebration and ‘coronation of looters, in politics, in business, even in churches and mosques. But let us not lose hope. Let us not surrender, nor join the multitude to do evil (Exod 23:2).

Those who over the last several decades, through corruption or incompetence, brought Nigeria to her knees, may seem to have escaped the court of man, but they cannot escape the court of God. Eventually, they will succumb to an ‘own goal’ (error). God catches the crafty in their own craftiness! (Job 5:13). Ultimately, God rewards each human being, according to his or her works (Rev 22:11-13). Nobody escapes the court of God!

With God, nothing shall be impossible (Luk 1:37). Those who made the pen, also made the eraser. Gradually, IF you and I stop pointing accusing fingers, if we repent from our own sins (we are all sinners in one form or another, Ps 130:3, 2 Chro 7:14) and start modelling, by our own personal conduct (words, actions, prayers, etc.), the Nigeria that we love to have, IF we leave our comfort zones, and make positive, structural changes, in our little spheres of influence, not minding the headwinds, the troubles, the sufferings, the losses, the pains that we may suffer, we may just re-create the nation we seek. Just may be!

Let the shining stars (countries) of today beware. In North America, in Europe, in Asia, in Oceania, etc. The good can become the bad, and the bad can become the good. Ask Nigeria. Ask Turkey (former Ottoman Empire), Ask Iran (former Persian Empire). Ask Singapore. Ask UAE. Some shining stars (countries) today are joyfully enthroning corrupt, ignorant, and wayward leaders. They ignore or normalize bad behaviors. It is a matter of when, not if, their glory will turn to shame. The film TRADING PLACES (1983) has a lot to teach the world. Any human being, any country can be good or bad.

Nigeria is NOT a lost cause. Nigeria is not irredeemable. It is all a matter of LEADERSHIP!!! Everything rises and falls on leadership. With honest, competent, compassionate leadership, starting with you and I, in our own little corners, the Nigeria of our dream, shall one day emerge and flourish, again, in Jesus’ name.