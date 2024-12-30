Mr Eazi’s Detty Rave Light Up Accra

Top African superstars like Adekunle Gold, King Promise, and Young Jonn were some of the artists who turned up at Detty Rave Festival in Accra recently.

Founded by Afrobeats superstar Mr Eazi, this latest edition was spectacular, drawing tens of thousands of fans from across the globe.

The DJ-led festival also showcased electrifying performances from BellaWorldwide, DJ Tunez, Shifa Ligero, Smallgod, Chichi DJ, Kelvin DJ, and Choplife Soundsystem (featuring Don Eazi and DJ Edu). There were also surprise appearances by Tekno, Donaeo, Kweku Smoke, BlaqBonez, and Arajay.

With the theme ‘Red and White Noise,’ the festival came alive with cutting-edge laser light shows, immersive stage designs, and vibrant visuals. Attendees were treated to a full cultural experience, including interactive art installations, live performances and food pop-ups.

This edition aptly solidified Detty Rave’s position as a global hub for African dance music, creativity, and cultural unity.

“Detty Rave isn’t just a festival,” said Mr Eazi. “It’s a celebration of African creativity and music.”

He expressed gratitude to his team, the DJs and loyal fans who made the festival a success, reinforcing their commitment to “showcasing the boundless potential of the continent’s music and arts industry.”

The artist revealed that preparations are already underway for the 2025 edition, promising an even bigger and more exhilarating experience