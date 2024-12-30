Isale-Eko Descendants Union Unveils Job Database for Indigenes

In a move aimed at connecting indigenes of Isale-Eko with employment opportunities across Lagos State, the Isale-Eko Descendants Union (IDU) yesterday unveiled a job database.

The groundbreaking initiative was launched during the IDU’s annual general meeting (AGM) and Chairman’s year end get together held in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of IDU, Adeniji Kazeem (SAN), described the database as a critical step towards addressing unemployment among Isale-Eko indigenes.

Kazeem said: “The Isale-Eko Descendants Union Job Database is a directory of all Isale-Eko indigenes seeking employment. It will enable the union to provide targeted information to employers whenever requests are made.”

The IDU chairman has, therefore, urged members to take advantage of the initiative by submitting their resumes, which should include details such as name, age, gender, religion, field of work, job preference, and years of experience, to the Union’s official email or WhatsApp platform.

“This database will also allow prospective employers to advertise or upload job positions, ensuring our people are aware of job opportunities within Lagos State,” he added.

Apart from employment, Kazeem lamented the threats to Isale-Eko’s culture, environment, and infrastructure.

He said: “Our culture, environment, health, monuments, welfare, streets, drainage, markets, education, and potable water are all under threat. We must wake up to the reality that our community is fast losing its shine as one of the last bastions of the indigenes and culture of Lagos State.”

He, however, commended the unions Culture Committee led by Wale Irokosu, for plans to roll out fresh initiatives in 2025 aimed at boosting tourism and preserving Isale-Eko’s iconic cultural heritage.

Reflecting on a recent visit to the Union’s Patron, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, Kazeem highlighted the monarch’s concerns about environmental degradation in the area.

“Oba Akiolu observed that many streets have become impassable due to flooding and unauthorized markets, while unrestricted construction without proper building approvals continues to blight our community,” he said.

The monarch also advised the suspension of the annual Isale-Eko Day Cultural Walk until stakeholders address these issues.

Kazeem expressed hope in the Lagos State Government’s proposed Lagos Island regeneration plans but stressed the urgency of implementation.

He also called on the local government to leverage its renewed financial and operational autonomy to drive meaningful development in Isale-Eko.

The chairman underscored the tragedies of fire outbreaks, floods, and building collapses, saying it is “shameful testimony” for a community that has produced prominent figures in both the private and public sectors.

He urged members of the union, both home and Diaspora, to support the union’s programmes through financial and moral contributions.

“I urge our members to join hands with us to transform our community so we can be proud of our roots.”

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Odewole, highlighted Isale-Eko’s position as a key commercial hub in Lagos State.

She described it as a dynamic center of commerce that plays a vital role in driving the economy of both the state and the nation, significantly contributing to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Odewale said: “Lagos State ranks among the top 10 economies in Africa by GDP, and Isale-Eko plays a vital role in this. The volume of trade, the vibrancy of the markets, and the entrepreneurial spirit in this area underscore its importance to the state’s economic activities.”

The minister also emphasised the importance of positioning Nigeria for continental trade through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) while creating opportunities for young people.

“Our young people are skilled in technology and light manufacturing. The question is, how do we position them for exports? These are critical issues tied to my portfolio and this community,” she said.

Dr. Odewole promised to continue advocating the community’s interests, saying: “We’re here today as Isale-Eko descendants to talk about our community and its issues. We have discussed the environment, health, audited accounts, and initiatives unique to this community. This is a very important union, and I’m privileged to be part of it.”

Also speaking, former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, hailed the union’s leadership and progress, describing the chairman’s efforts as meritorious.

He lauded the community’s achievements and expressed gratitude for the involvement of the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

Obanikoro said: “We are happy that the chairman is steering the ship very well. As a proud Isale-Eko son, I can say this progress is worth celebrating. We’re also delighted that our sister, the Honorable Minister, is here with us to identify with and support the growth of our community.”

He highlighted the minister’s presence as a significant step towards fostering business and development in the area, and also expressed confidence that her engagement would yield tangible benefits for the community.

“The first step is identifying with us, and that speaks volumes. There are people who are indigenous but don’t even want to connect with their roots. Her presence here today shows her commitment to Isale-Eko’s progress. Having her come here to identify with us is the foundation, and I’m sure subsequent steps will follow. You’ll see and feel the impact,” Obanikoro stated.