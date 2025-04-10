Samsung Integrates Local Language to Devices to Promote Nigeria’s Heritage

In order to promote and sustain Nigeria’s local languages that are almost eroding through the dominance of western culture, Samsung Electronics has taken a bold step in enhancing user experience and inclusivity by introducing Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba as official language options on selected Samsung Galaxy devices.

To mark the launch, Samsung hosted a press briefing in Lagos recently, featuring traditional music, local cuisine, and a showcase of the new language feature. Employees and guests attended in traditional Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa attires, celebrating Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity.

Samsung also announced plans to expand local language support to more devices in the near future, reinforcing its dedication to making technology more inclusive

The integration of Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba on Samsung devices reflects the brand’s mission to bridge the digital gap and enhance user engagement.

Speaking at the press conference, Head of Marketing, Samsung Electronics West Africa, Oge Maduagwu, said: “At Samsung, we understand that technology is most powerful when it is accessible to all. By incorporating our local Nigerian languages, we are making our devices more intuitive and relatable, ensuring that millions of Nigerians can interact with their smartphones in the language they love and understand best.”