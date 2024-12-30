HURIWA: Fubara Stands Out as Best Public Office Holder in 2024

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has endorsed Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the most significant public office holder in Nigeria for the year 2024.

The association hailed Governor Fubara’s remarkable leadership in navigating political landmines and maintaining stability in Rivers State despite intense conspiracies and coordinated attempts to destabilise his administration.

In a statement by the National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA highlighted Governor Fubara’s ability to overcome the political machinations reportedly orchestrated by his immediate predecessor and erstwhile boss, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nesom Wike.

It described these efforts to undermine Fubara’s administration as unprecedented in their scope and intensity, yet rendered ineffective by the governor’s strategic leadership and resilience.

The association criticised the alleged conspiratorial alliance between political attackers and the Inspector General of Police (IG), which it said actively worked to erode democracy in Rivers State.

However, HURIWA commended the people of Rivers State for their unwavering support for Governor Fubara, recognising his genuine intentions to serve and uplift the state.

“Despite the IG’s alleged complicity and the conspiratorial communion of political adversaries, the good people of Rivers State have stood firmly behind Governor Fubara. This is because they know he means well for them and has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to their welfare and progress,” HURIWA stated.

According to the association, ‘’Under Governor Fubara’s leadership, Rivers State has experienced a transformative period of infrastructural development, youth empowerment, and socio-economic growth.

“His administration has focused on critical projects such as the enhancement of educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and transportation networks, which have significantly improved the quality of life for residents.”

HURIWA also praised Governor Fubara’s commitment to youth empowerment and economic development.

“The governor has launched initiatives such as skill acquisition programs, vocational training centers, and scholarship schemes, providing thousands of young people with the tools to thrive in an increasingly competitive economy,” he said.

These efforts, HURIWA noted, are pivotal in addressing youth unemployment and fostering sustainable growth.

The association further emphasised the governor’s strategic navigation through adversities, particularly in the face of conspiracies aimed at stalling his administration’s progress.

“Governor Fubara’s ability to maintain focus and deliver results despite political distractions is a testament to his strength as a leader and his dedication to the people of Rivers State,” HURIWA added.

In addition to commending the governor’s achievements, HURIWA urged the people of Rivers State to remain resolute, resilient, and supportive of his administration.

It emphasised that sustained unity and backing from the populace would enable Governor Fubara to continue implementing impactful projects and policies.

HURIWA also suggested further initiatives that Governor Fubara could implement to deepen Rivers State’s development and stability. These include the establishment of low-cost housing schemes to address the housing deficit, expansion of the public transportation system to enhance mobility, and the creation of agricultural cooperatives to boost food security and generate employment. Additionally, the association called for comprehensive healthcare programs, improved community policing initiatives, and increased investments in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to drive economic activity.

The association lauded Governor Fubara’s efforts to forge partnerships with national and international organisations, which have brought expertise and resources to accelerate the state’s development. It urged him to continue building such collaborations to sustain progress in Rivers State.

HURIWA further emphasised the importance of maintaining transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in governance.

“Good governance thrives on openness and inclusivity. Governor Fubara must continue to engage with the people of Rivers State to ensure their voices shape policies and initiatives,” the association stated.

HURIWA reiterated that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has earned the distinction of being Nigeria’s most significant public office holder of 2024. The association attributed this recognition to his exceptional leadership, his commitment to infrastructure and human capital development, and his resilience in the face of political challenges.

HURIWA also called on the federal government and the National Assembly to draw lessons from Governor Fubara’s administration. It urged them to prioritize the welfare of the people and uphold democratic principles.

“The remarkable strides Governor Fubara has made in Rivers State demonstrate that focused, people-centered leadership can transform societies. The federal government and other states must emulate his example to ensure equitable and sustainable development across Nigeria,” HURIWA