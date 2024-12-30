Gospel Music Sensation, Mairo Ese, Set Release New Song

Mary Nnah

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, and worship leader, Mairo Ese, is set to unveil his latest musical offering, “In Your Presence”, featuring Abbey Ojomu.

This highly anticipated single promises to be another profound offering of worship, showcasing Ese’s unique sound and style that has endeared him to fans globally.

Ese’s musical journey has been marked by critically acclaimed albums, including “The Worship of Yahweh” (2015), “Spirit and Life” (2020), and “The Equipping (Tongues and Chants)” (2022). His most recent single, “Eternal God” (2024), featuring Prospa Ochimana, has been a huge success, garnering massive airplay and topping music charts.

As a worship leader, Ese is deeply committed to raising and discipling worshippers across the globe through his platform, Revelatory Worship. His ministry has impacted diverse audiences in the United Kingdom(UK), Ghana, and beyond, with life-changing events and conferences that have left a lasting impact on attendees.

Music lovers are eagerly anticipating the release of “In Your Presence”, which is expected to further cement Mairo Ese’s position as a leading figure in the gospel music scene. With his unique sound, versatility, and commitment to worship, Ese is poised to take the music industry by storm.

When asked about his inspiration for the new single, Ese said: “My heart is to lead people into a deeper experience of God’s presence. I believe that’s where the transformation happens, and that’s what I hope to achieve with ‘In Your Presence’.”

The release of “In Your Presence” is set to coincide with a series of events and activations that will give fans a glimpse into Mairo Ese’s creative process and ministry. Fans can expect exclusive behind-the-scenes content, live performances, and more.