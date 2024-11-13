  • Wednesday, 13th November, 2024

Philip Clarke Appointed Technical Director at Petralon Energy

Kayode Tokede

Petralon Energy, has announced the appointment of Philip Clarke as its Technical Director.

With over 35 years of upstream industry experience, Clarke will spearhead Petralon’s technical operations, reinforcing the company’s commitment to strategic value creation and operational excellence in the African energy sector.

Philip’s career spans across a variety of technical and managerial roles, including a 20-year tenure at BP, where he contributed to major international development and exploration projects. His leadership and technical proficiency have been instrumental in shaping strategic business operations and new business development in regions across the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome Philip Clarke to Petralon Energy. His appointment aligns perfectly with our corporate goals and vision for 2030, one of which is to grow our production 600per cent by 2030, from our current net reflective amount of 2,700 boepd. Phil has already demonstrated significant value to our organisation in an advisory capacity over the past year, and we are confident that his impact will grow exponentially as he transitions to this full-time role,” said Ahonsi Unuigbe, Founder & CEO of Petralon Energy.

Clarke commented on his new role, “I am delighted to join Ahonsi and the Team in growing the Petralon business to achieve our strategic ambition.  Petralon has a clear and robust long-term strategy in place. My focus will be ensuring high quality technical delivery in everything we do: from our owned and operated assets to exploring and developing new opportunities and ventures in line with our growth strategy.”

