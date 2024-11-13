Morang, Ubakanma Shine at India Cup Golf

Krishav Morang and Uche Ubakanma both emerged as the men and lady winners of the 2024 Indian Cup Golf Tournament, which concluded last weekend at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

With a handicap of 20, Morang stunned the field with a 82 gross score in the one-day event to emerge as the overall best net player (62 net), five shots ahead of Mike Makinde who put out with 67 net score.

Indian Cup Organising Committee Chairman, Aby Matthew, said the atmosphere created at the event was inspiring and also underscored the depth of relationship between both the Indian and Nigerian business communities.

“We are happy with the support from the various brands, especially InBev. Zenith Bank, African Steel, and Pepsi. It was great having over 400 players throughout the week vying for one honour or the other,” he said.

Uche Ubakanma, the winner of the lady’s prize had shot 92 gross with her 25 handicap to lead the round, beating Adeola Banjoko to the second place two shots off her score. Evelyn Oyome and Shade Opawunmi won the lady’s gross prize and guest player respectively.

Six handicapper, Ankit Puri shot the best gross at the event with 74, two over par from his 18-hole round on Saturday, while Remi Olukoya and Akar Talah were runner-up and second runner-up respectively at the event.

Matthew added that the Indian Cup has become the traditional melting point for businessmen golfers at Ikoyi Club, which explains why there has been corporate support for the event.

“We had CFAO and Guinness who got involved this year to showcase their range of products with CFAO also staking one of their Suzuki products for a Hole-in-One, which was not won throughout the event. But the gesture shows the respect the event has earned over the years among other events on the Ikoyi Club tournament calendar.”

The Indian Cup Golf Tournament is organised by the Indian Golf Foundation (IGF) and hosted at Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos